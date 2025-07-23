How LS Productions and Walkers Pulled off Ultimate Surprise for England Lionesses Fans

​Every football fan dreams of meeting their heroes, so when England Football superstars, Leah Williamson and Lauren James surprised unsuspecting fans in a number of West London pubs earlier this year, for the latest iteration of Walkers ‘No Walkers, No Game’ campaign, it really was the surprise of a lifetime.

However, the art of genuine surprise is a difficult thing to pull off and LS Productions found themselves with the tricky logistical challenge of managing five sets of crew, seven cameras, four pub locations and four sets of fans as Leah and Lauren dashed across London to pull off the ultimate reveal.

Working with production company, Washington Square Films on behalf of Pepsico’s in-house creative agency Sips & Bites, LS were able to draw upon the extensive production service experience shooting commercials in London, to co-ordinate all the moving parts.

With a mobile crew moving with Lauren and Leah in transit and individual crews set up in each of the four separate pub locations across Brentford and Ealing impeccable timing, communication and agile camera equipment were essential to ensure the reveal wasn’t rumbled and the surprised reactions were captured perfectly. All set against the backdrop of the ever notorious London traffic and making sure routes were planned so that the players arrived at each location on time with minimal external fuss, so as not to reveal the big surprise.

LS senior producer Mercedes Crescenti, who co-ordinated all production service on the shoot, said, "I absolutely loved working on this project. The devil really was in the detail with this one and making sure that all the remote working parts were working independently but also as one. However the biggest reward was to see the genuine reaction of the fans when the players walked in and knowing it was a job well done."

The ad went live in the run up to the current UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 campaign and will continue throughout the course of the tournament.

