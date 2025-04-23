EDITION
Le Truc
Advertising Agency
New York, USA
https://www.linkedin.com/company/le-truc-publicis-groupe/about/www.publicisgroupe.com/
georgia.calivas@publicisgroupe.com
-
PART OF
The LBB & Friends Beach: Cannes Content Programme 2025
17/06/2025
Pop-Tarts Powers Up with Marvel Magic for the Return of Fan-Favourite Flavour
16/06/2025
Zoe Saldaña Celebrates Life’s Joie de Vivre in GREY GOOSE's Campaign
13/06/2025
Uncovering The New Yorker's 100-Year Legacy
25/04/2025
Le Truc’s Visual Tribute to the New Yorker’s Centenary
22/04/2025
F Cancer’s 'Pick Up Your Poop' Campaign Encourages At-Home Colorectal Cancer Screening
18/03/2025
Most Read of 2024: Behind the Work
09/12/2024
Katy Alonzo Appointed as Le Truc Partner and Chief Strategy Officer
02/10/2024
This Strategist Wants to Take Everything a Little Less Seriously
18/09/2024
Meet Publicis Creative’s Unsung Heroes
04/09/2024
Hear from Adland Experts About Navigating the Pitch
17/07/2024
Pop-Tarts Dials Up the Crazy Good for Crunchy Poppers Platform
15/07/2024
