senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
Member Companies
Group745

Le Truc

Advertising Agency

New York, USA
https://www.linkedin.com/company/le-truc-publicis-groupe/about/www.publicisgroupe.com/
georgia.calivas@publicisgroupe.com
-
PART OF
Publicis
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
The LBB & Friends Beach: Cannes Content Programme 2025
17/06/2025
Pop-Tarts Powers Up with Marvel Magic for the Return of Fan-Favourite Flavour
16/06/2025
Zoe Saldaña Celebrates Life’s Joie de Vivre in GREY GOOSE's Campaign
13/06/2025
Uncovering The New Yorker's 100-Year Legacy
25/04/2025
Le Truc’s Visual Tribute to the New Yorker’s Centenary
22/04/2025
F Cancer’s 'Pick Up Your Poop' Campaign Encourages At-Home Colorectal Cancer Screening
18/03/2025
Most Read of 2024: Behind the Work
09/12/2024
Katy Alonzo Appointed as Le Truc Partner and Chief Strategy Officer
02/10/2024
This Strategist Wants to Take Everything a Little Less Seriously
18/09/2024
Meet Publicis Creative’s Unsung Heroes
04/09/2024
Hear from Adland Experts About Navigating the Pitch
17/07/2024
Pop-Tarts Dials Up the Crazy Good for Crunchy Poppers Platform
15/07/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1