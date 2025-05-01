The LBB & Friends Beach: Cannes Content Programme 2025

We’re returning to the LBB & Friends Beach for a full five days of networking, education and connection… and some rather welcome sunshine at The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2025.

For a third consecutive year, we are thrilled to have the support of our friends at MurphyCobb Associates on our jam packed panel programme. We will be gathering important voices from across the industry and the world for a continuation of our theme of ‘Better Together’. Our concept of Better Together is the backbone of each discussion - a chance to ask brands, makers and creatives to examine how we as a collective can help do better business.





Read on to find out all we have in store Monday 16th June - Friday 20th June.

PLEASE NOTE: Some speakers and panels are yet to be announced and this page will be updated as the lineup evolves, so make sure to check back in!

10:30 - 11:15 LBB Presents: Better Together As The World Pulls Apart

From talent that transcends borders to international shoots and global brands, advertising has always pulled together people across the world. Take a peek at the current global political and economic environment and the vibe feels more protectionist than collaborative. So what new challenges is this creating for an industry that's so quintessentially international? Read more about the panel here​



Moderator: Matt Cooper, CEO & Founder, Little Black Book

Panellists:

- Jose Miguel Sokoloff, President CCO Team Unilever, IPG, and President of Global Creative Council, MullenLowe Global

- Chioma Aduba, President, Droga5 New York

- Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO, Ogilvy

- Dheeraj Sinha, Group CEO, FCB India and South Asia





11:30 - 12:30 Panel Presented By Razorfish: Iconic Brands: Thriving on C-Suite Driven Data Strategies





Even for top executives, leading brands and achieving long-term growth doesn’t happen without the right data strategies. Reaching today’s consumers requires elevated experiences, and better data is the fuel that powers smarter, more accurate strategic decisions that bring those experiences to life. This engaging session will cover how top brands are aligning data to marketing efforts – delivering greater personalization while remaining agile in an ever-evolving marketplace.

Moderator: Emily Twomey, CMO, Razorfish

Panellists :

- Peggy Fang Roe, Executive Vice President, and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International

- Amy Hu, CMO, New York Life





12:30 - 13:15 LBB Presents: Creative Direction in the Age of AI with Andy Bird

Andy Bird, Founding Partner, Le Truc, has always been hands-on when it comes to art direction, whether that was back in the 90s when he was cutting and pasting in the production studio or now, in 2025, as he gets to grips with the constantly evolving challenges and creative opportunities afforded by AI. In this fireside chat hosted by LBB's managing editor Addison Capper, Andy gives his perspective on how technology is really changing creative direction - and what classic principles endure. Read more about the panel here​





13:30 - 14:15 Panel Presented By AudioStack & Claritas: The Future of Audio in an AI-Driven Creative Landscape

As AI-powered creative tools reshape content creation and distribution, publishers are uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of transformation. From dynamic ad formats to AI-generated editorial content, artificial intelligence is enabling audio publishers to scale creativity, personalize experiences, and drive deeper engagement—faster and more efficiently than ever before.

This session will explore how audio publishers can harness AI across creative production and publishing workflows, unlocking new revenue streams and redefining their value proposition in a rapidly evolving media ecosystem. In Cannes, where innovation meets storytelling, we’ll dive into how forward-thinking publishers are integrating AI to stay ahead—re-imagining how content is created, personalized, and delivered in real time.

Moderator: Don Sklenka, SVP AI Personalization, Claritas

Panellists:



- Silke Zetzsche, VP Global Commercial Partnerships, AudioStack,

- Penri Jones, Founder & CEO, Arloesi

- Keith Soljacich, EVP, Head of Innovation, Publicis Media



- Rohit Agarwal, CEO, The Weather Company





14:30 - 15:15 LBB Presents: Fast and Vast: Scaling Content Without Losing the Plot

​ ​ Moderator : Tará McKerr, Americas Reporter, Little Black Book

Panellists :

- Andrew Swinand, CEO, ITG

- Alissa Hansen, North American CEO, Omnicom Productions

- Steffen Gentis, Global Production Director, MCA/Reckitt





15:30 - 16:15 LBB Presents: In a Future of AI Agents, How Do Brands Advertise Differently?

As artificial intelligence agents begin to mediate how people discover, access and interact with brands, the rules of brand building are up for reinvention. This panel brings together agency leaders, AI technologists and branding experts to explore what advertising looks like when machines - not just people - become your audience, gatekeeper and creative collaborator. How do strategy, storytelling and brand marketing change in a world of autonomous decision-making? Can brands still forge emotional resonance when interfaces get in the way? And what does effectiveness even mean when human behaviour is no longer the primary metric? Read more about the panel here.​

Moderator : Alex Reeves, Managing Editor EMEA, Little Black Book

Panellists :

- Tessa Conrad, Head of Innovation, TBWA\Worldwide



- Debora den Iseger, SVP, Head of Content & Innovation, Global Studios, Monks

- Caitlin Ryan, Creative Partner, Dentsu Creative

- Antonis Kocheilas, Global Chief Transformation Officer, Ogilvy​





16:30 - 17:15 Panel presented by IAPI: ‘Ireland – Your Next Global Marketing Hub’





This session is designed to highlight the innovative spirit and strategic thinking coming from Ireland, and how it can make a real difference internationally. We'll hear from a great line-up of Irish marketing leaders who will share practical insights on how Irish professionals are approaching new trends, leveraging technology, and developing campaigns that resonate globally. Expect a discussion on how Irish creativity and strategic thinking are helping shape effective marketing today.

This event is for both Irish delegates looking to connect and broaden their international perspective, and for international attendees interested in Ireland's unique contributions to marketing. We'll discuss how Irish insights are influencing global narratives and fostering cross-border collaborations.

Moderator : Siobhan Masterson, CEO, Iapi

Panellists :

- Abi Moran, CEO, Folk VML & Iapi President

- Jennifer English, Global Brand Director – Johnnie Walker, Diageo

- Mark Shanley, Executive Creative Director, adam&eve DDB

- Rory Gallery, Chief Strategy Officer, Special New Zealand

- Ronan Nulty, Executive Creative Director, Publicis Dublin

- Sinead Gill, Director PR & Media Relations, Smurfit Westrock





16:00 - 18:00 Happy Hour Sponsored by Bauer Media Outdoor









8:00 - 9:00 Yoga on the Beach with GPN

RSVP: julia@globalproductionnetwork.com









10:30 - 11:15 LBB Presents: The Future of Agency Brands

Brands are magic. They shape human behaviour and turn sugar water into billion dollar businesses. They’re why we head to Cannes Lions every year. But what happens when the masters of brand creativity turn the lens on themselves? We’ll be getting deep with leaders to find out the truth behind recent network rebrands and to discuss why, in an era when big storied names have been disappearing, the agency brand matters more than ever. Read more about the panel here.​

Moderator : Brittney Rigby, Managing Editor, AUNZ, Little Black Book

Panellists :

- Nancy Reyes, President and CEO, BBDO Worldwide

- Zaid Al-Qassab, Global CEO, M+C Saatchi Group

- Amitesh Rao, CEO, South Asia, Leo

- Melissa JP, SVP Global Managing Director, R/GA





11:30 - 12:15 LBB Presents: A Beachside Chat with Heineken & LePub

Moderator : Matt Cooper, CEO & Founder, Little Black Book

Panellists :

- Nabil Nasser, Global Head, Heineken

- Bruno Bertelli, Global CEO of Le Pub LePub, CCO LePub Worldwide





12:45 - 13:30 LBB and un-held Present: Thank F*ck for Indies

We've all heard the arguments in favour of independent agencies in terms of the work they produce and talent they attract, but does their magic spread beyond the walls of the agency? Speakers from some of the world's liveliest indie markets explore the hypothesis that a strong independent scene benefits everyone, even the networks. Read more about the panel here.​

Moderator : Brittney Rigby, Managing Editor, AUNZ, Little Black Book

Panellists :

- Laura Rowan, Chief Strategy Officer, Wieden+Kennedy New York

- Katie Newman, Global CMO & Partner, The Grid (The Independent Network Behind Mischief, Courage and No Fixed Address)

- Micah Walker, Founder & CCO, Bear Meets Eagle on Fire

- Tim Gordon, CCO & Partner, Zulu Alpha Kilo





13:45 - 14:30 Panel Presented By MCA: Money Does Grow on Trees: The Undeniable Case for Profit from Sustainable Businesses

Sustainability is no longer a side note — it’s reshaping how brands grow, connect, and lead. Forward-thinking marketers are proving that purpose and profit can go hand in hand, using sustainability as a green print for innovation, differentiation, and long-term business value. This panel discussion will explore the increasingly vital link between sustainability and profitability in the modern marketing landscape. We'll move beyond the notion that "going green" is a cost center and demonstrate how brands can enhance their financial performance by embracing sustainable messaging and practices. Our panelists will share real-world examples, innovative strategies, and actionable insights on how to integrate purpose into core business models, drive growth, and resonate with today's conscious consumers.

Moderator: Simon Sikorski, President North America, Murphy Cobb (MCA)

Panellists:

- Poppy Mason-Watts, Chief Growth & Impact Officer, WaterBear

- Drew Weigel, Senior Director 3D & Immersive, Shutterstock Studios (champion of sustainable production)

- Kirsten Flanik, CEO of Revolt, North America



- Bill Oberlander, Founder & Creative Chair, Oberland (Ad Age 2025 Purpose Agency of the Year)



Others to be announced





15:00 - 15:30 Panel Presented By thenetworkone: Creative + Media - Together Again, At Last?

The changing relationship between "creative" and "media". The topic is at the core of our business, and changing very fast.

Moderator : Julian Boulding, Founder & President, thenetworkone



Panellists :

- Kamran Asghar, Co-Founder and Global CEO, Crossmedia New York

- Jaime Robinson, Co-Founder and CCO, JOAN New York

- Marcus Krzastek, President International, VaynerMedia

- Barby K. Siegel, Global CEO, Zeno Group

- Ian Forrester, CEO, DAIVID





15:30 - 16:00 Panel Presented By thenetworkone: Creativity – Fast and Slow

Is there still a place for thinking and acting and human speed? To observe longer term trends, before leaping to conclusions? To develop craft skills, honed over time?

To build brand values through consistency, through purpose, through developing trust?



​ Moderator : Fern Miller, Co-Founder and CSO, Uncharted, London

Panellists :



-Steven Erich, Co-Founder and President, Erich & Kallman, Los Angeles

- Franziska Gregor, Managing Director, Serviceplan Culture, Berlin

- Michael Nyman, Founder and CEO of Acceleration Community of Companies, Los Angeles

- Robin Bonn, CEO, Co:definery and author, ‘Market of One’, London

- Meghan Mullen, Managing Director, Zulu Alpha Kilo, New York





16:00 - 18:00 Happy Hour Sponsored by LucidLink

​



16:30 - 17:30 From Culture to Community: Finding the Universal Threads in Brand Storytelling

For decades, brands have built their global storytelling strategies around culture—defining audiences by geography, nationality, and tradition. But today, the most meaningful connections aren’t always happening along national boundaries; they’re happening within communities that transcend them. This shift is being led by digital-first generations, where identity is no longer defined solely by where you were born, but by what you believe in, what you’re passionate about, and the communities you choose to engage with.

As marketers, creatives, and brand strategists, our challenge is clear: how do we craft stories that are emotionally universal but adaptable in execution? How do we stop thinking about ‘localization’ as an afterthought and start embedding community relevance from the very start? The brands that get this right will not only reach audiences—they’ll belong to them. Read more about the panel here.

Moderator: Tará McKerr, Americas Reporter, Little Black Book

Panellists :

- Jay Ganaden Adobe Director, Global Agency Partnerships, Adobe Firefly | Adobe | m.

- Stephanie Jacoby, Global SVP, Vodkas, Diageo

- Meji Alabi, Director, RSA Films

- James Alexander, Senior Director, RWS Group









8:00 - 9:00 Yoga on the Beach with GPN





RSVP: julia@globalproductionnetwork.com





10:30 - 11:15 LBB Presents: The CMO Agenda

Just when marketers were starting to get a handle on the AI revolution and the cost-of-living crisis, 2025 throws a fresh set of challenges into the mix. In this panel, top brand leaders unpack how they're navigating today’s ever-shifting landscape of budget choices — from where they’re really spending their advertising and marketing dollars to how this is reshaping partnerships, priorities, and ways of working. What’s changing, what’s staying, and where’s the smart money going next? Read more about the panel here.​

Moderator : Brittney Rigby, Managing Editor, AUNZ, Little Black Book

Panellists :

- Laura Jones, CMO, Instacart

- Desiree DeRose, CMO, Angel Soft



- Grainne Wafer, CMO, Diageo





11:30 - 12:30 Panel Presented By Porter Novelli

To Be Announced





13:00 - 13:20 Panel Presented By ICCO PR & PVBLIC: The Great Transformation: Integrating AI To Accelerate Creativity and Scale Impact With Precision

AI isn’t just changing workflows. It’s overhauling how organizations think, create, and grow. From Fortune 500 brands to public institutions and mission-driven nonprofits, a new wave of leaders is using AI to rethink strategy, accelerate creativity, and scale impact with precision.

This panel explores how AI can deliver more strategic teams, sharper decisions, and faster execution—without sacrificing meaning or mission. Whether you're driving growth, shaping policy, or deepening engagement, this conversation will unpack what true AI-powered transformations look like—and how to lead them.

Moderator : Sarah Van Mosel, Executive Director, PVBLIC Foundation

Panellists :

- Ian Chapman-Banks, CEO, SQREEM

- Debora Koyama, Chief of Staff to CEO, Unilever



- Sami Viitamäki, Global Chief Strategy & AI Officer, BOND





13:30 - 13:50 Panel Presented By ICCO PR & UNDP: Agency, Opportunity and Hope, An Optimist View of the Climate

​The climate emergency represents the most urgent threat to humanity and to our plant, but at the same time, the crisis is an incredible opportunity to create a better tomorrow for all future generations. To reach that full potential we need to bring everyone on board and empower citizens across the world to be part of the solution, but for many years the “doom and gloom” narrative around the issue has created apathy. How can we as communicators, marketers and creatives change that narrative to positive hope filled one and help reach the momentum needed.

Moderator :

- Terry Savage, Founder, Savages Unlimited

Panellists :

- Boaz Paldi, Chief Creative Officer, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

- Randi Stipes, CMO, The Weather Company

- Heather Mason, CEO, The Caspian Agency





14:00 - 14:20 Panel Presented By ICCO PR & AMEC: 2025 Measurement: Data, Trends, Updates and Impact

This panel will discuss the 2025 measurement trends, new Barcelona Principles 4.0 updates and channel implications of AI.

Moderator : Johna Burke, AMEC CEO & Global Managing Director

Panellists :

- Allyson Hugley, Global Senior Director of Customer Insights, Linkedin Marketing Solutions

- Thomas Netousek, CEO, EMM E Media Monitors





14:30 - 14:50 Panel Presented By ICCO PR & FIBEP: Driving Measurable Impact in Media Intelligence & PR

​At the Driving Measurable Impact in Media Intelligence & PR conference, this session showcases FIBEP’s role as a global media intelligence association advancing the strategic value of media monitoring in public relations and decision-making. The discussion is centered on FIBEP’s three core pillars: promoting fair and ethical use of publicly available news and media; driving technological innovation in AI, automation, and data analytics; and fostering a centralized, global forum for collaboration and shared knowledge. Attendees gain insight into how these efforts support measurable impact of PR in earned media, reinforce compliance and innovation, and strengthen industry-wide value creation.

Moderator : Zuzana Richterova, Secretary, FIBEP

Panellists :

- Florian Laszlo, Observer



- Katerina Kechagia, board member and Vice President at FIBEP, Media Intelligence at Clip News





15:00 - 15:20 Panel Presented By ICCO PR & Worldcom + IW Group: Why PR Matters (Even More) in the Age of AI

In the age of AI, public relations has never been more essential. From combating machine-generated disinformation to AI search engines that generate results from media coverage, brands must rely on PR to build trust, manage reputation, and maintain authenticity. Join industry leaders as they discuss why there is a renewed focus on PR in an increasingly algorithm-driven world.

Moderator : Telly Wong, Chief Content Officer & SVP, IW Group

Panellists :

- Tom Coyne, CEO, Coyne PR

- Karina Riera, Co-Founder Alurralde Jasper

- Corinna Voss, Managing Director HBI GmbH





15:30 - 15:50 Panel Presented By ICCO PR & Team Farner: Rethinking the Future: What Clients Should Expect from Future-Ready Agencies

​Exploring a new blueprint for client success and the traits that will define the agencies of tomorrow.

In a world moving faster than ever, clients face challenges they can’t yet see - and opportunities they might miss. In this fast-paced fireside chat, Rebecca Mayo and Melanie Faithfull Kent explore a new blueprint for client success: what traits will define the agencies of tomorrow, what clients should demand from their partners now and how the best collaborations will unlock value, innovation and real-world impact in the years ahead.

Moderator: Rebecca Mayo, Deputy CEO Lansons and Chair of Lansons New York

Panellists:

- Melanie Faithfull Kent, CEO, Team Farner





16:15 - 17:00 LBB Presents: Inside In-Housing: Building Brand-First Creativity at the Speed of Culture

As more brands bring creative capabilities in-house, the question isn’t if the model works — it’s how to make it work smarter. This panel brings together leaders from in-house agencies and brand teams to unpack what it really takes to build creativity that’s brand-first, culturally relevant, and fast without sacrificing craft. From structuring teams to integrating with external partners, they’ll explore the opportunities and growing pains of in-housing in 2025 — and what it takes to move at the speed of culture without burning out. Read more about the panel here.

​ Moderator: Matt Cooper, CEO & Founder, Little Black Book

Panellists :

- Renaldo Chapman, Brand & Creative, DoorDash VP

- Jeff Topol, Creative Strategy Director - Canada, Tik Tok

- Cass Zawadowski, Executive Creative Director, Lyft

- David Connell, Worldwide Head of Production, Amazon









16:00 - 18:00 Happy Hour Sponsored by Breefcase









8:00 - 9:00 Yoga on the Beach with GPN





​RSVP: julia@globalproductionnetwork.com



​

10:30 - 11:15 LBB Presents: Why the Independent Maker Scene Still Dominates Craft

We’ve watched holding companies, agencies and brands pour ever more resources into their own production capabilities, but we repeatedly watch as the independent makers behind the world’s most celebrated creativity steal the show with their ingenuity and peerless polish. Speakers from some of the most innovative independent production and post houses demonstrate what a thriving independent craft scene does for the broader standard of creativity and craft. Read more about the panel here.

Moderator : Alex Reeves, Managing Editor EMEA, Little Black Book

Panellists :

- Mike McGee, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Framestore

- Diane McArter, President, Furlined

- Nick Simkins, EP, FINCH

- Lucy Powell, EP, The Sweetshop





11:30 - 12:15 Panel Presented by MCA: Strategic Star Power – Aligning Influencer & Celebrity Partnerships with Brand Strategy Through Innovative Production





When executed well, influencer and celebrity partnerships can do more than boost visibility — they can become powerful, lasting extensions of a brand’s strategy. But behind every standout collaboration is a carefully orchestrated production effort that ensures the final content feels authentic, on-brand, and creatively sharp. This panel brings together experts from across brand, talent, and production to explore how to strategically select the right partners, build cohesive campaign ecosystems, and leverage production as a creative and operational force. Join us to uncover how brands are elevating partnerships from one-off posts to long-term brand storytelling.

Moderator: Pat Murphy, Founder & CEO, Murphy Cobb (MCA)

Panellists :

- Charlie Gatsky Sinclair, President of Brands & Entertainment, Uncommon Creative Studio

- Leon Harlow, Group Commercial Director, YMU

- Raf McDonnell, Founder & Managing Director, Talent & Brands





12:30 - 13:15 A Beachside Chat Presented by LBB, Coca-Cola and WPP Open X

Moderator: Matt Cooper, Founder & CEO, Little Black Book



Panellists:

- Islam ElDessouky, Global VP Creative Strategy & Content, Coca-Cola

- Laurent Ezekiel, Global CEO, WPP Open X





13:30 - 14:15 LBB Presents: 60:40 Vision: Why Brand Matters from Day One

There’s plenty of heat in the brand-versus-performance debate. Fresh global data from the likes of the IPA, Ebiquity, Ritson and Tracksuit confirms the universal 60:40 sweet spot between long-term brand-building and short-term activation. But here's the surprising bit: this holds true across mature brands and emerging start-ups alike. Join a panel of global effectiveness and marketing experts to discover why performance-first start-ups should plant brand seeds from day one. Find out how brand-building drives immediate sales and cultivates future demand. The result? Healthier, more sustainable profitability for young businesses worldwide.

Moderator : Alex Reeves, Managing Editor EMEA, Little Black Book

Panellists:

Sadira Furlow , Chief of Global Brand & Comms Officer, Tony’s Chocolonley

​Harjot Singh, Global Chief Strategy Officer for McCann and McCann Worldgroup



Laurence Green, Director of Effectiveness, UK’s Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA)





14:15 - 15:15 Panel Presented by GPN: Tech as Muse? Amplifying Human Creativity in Production

Could technology become the ultimate muse for human creativity? Today, it offers a wealth of new tools and perspectives—inviting us to explore fresh possibilities in storytelling, innovation, and production craft. This panel will showcase fresh, practical insights and future-facing approaches and will present six immediate toolboxes for creative production.

Moderator: Peter Grasse, Founder, Mr. Positive, Japan



Panellists:

- Toby Walsham, Founder & CEO, Made by Humans / Imagine This

- Idse Grotenhuis, Co-founder & Creative Director, Ready Set Studios, Amsterdam

- Ines Aylmira King, CSR Lead, Green Production

- Thomas Amoedo, Managing Partner, Landia / Morning / Entropy

- Shauna Seresin, Co-Founder, Minerva

-Chrissie Cremers, Co-Founder and Creative Lead, Aigency Amsterdam





15:30 - 16:15 A Beachside Chat with Uber Eats & Special Group



Uber Eats and Special boxed up brilliance this past NFL season with Football is for Food. What began as a retail campaign - built to drive game-day orders - quickly evolved into a full-blown brand platform. A running joke about food references in football spiralled into one of the funniest (and proudly dumbest) conspiracies of the year — a cultural thread that ran from season kick-off to the Super Bowl, tying together fans, partners and platforms alike.

In this session, the lead creatives from Uber Eats and Special go deep on how it all came together - from early-stage conversations to season-long execution - and what it takes to collaborate at that level. They'll share how they worked across internal and external teams, how creative trust is built, and how they stayed aligned across both Super Bowl-scale moments and the steady drumbeat of day-to-day content for more than 200 retail partners.

Expect an honest look at the dynamics of a creative relationship that thrives on ambition, pace and humour - and the process behind one of the most talked-about campaigns of the year. And if you’ve ever wondered whether football really is for food… well, you’re already in on the joke.

​Moderator : Addison Capper, Managing Editor, Americas, Little Black Book

Panellists :

- Danielle Hawley, Global Head of Brand and Creative, Uber

- Matthew Woodhams-Roberts, Partner and CCO, Special US

- Dave Horton, Partner and CCO, Special US





16:30 - 17:15 Panel Presented by the ICA: Brands Need More Canada

Canada is home to some of the most innovative and results-driven agencies in the world, yet it often flies under the radar for global brands seeking creative solutions. This session dives into why the world needs more Canadian creativity, exploring how Canadian agencies are uniquely equipped to deliver game-changing strategies and outcomes on the global stage.

In this panel, industry leaders from Canadian agencies will share how they’ve tackled challenges across diverse markets, from campaign conception to execution, and why their approach has resonated with brands both at home and abroad. They’ll discuss the creative processes that fuel Canadian agencies’ global success, how they’ve built lasting relationships with international brands, and what it takes to break through and make a lasting impact.

Expect an open and engaging conversation on the value Canadian agencies bring to global marketing, the untold stories behind the work, and how we can expand opportunities for Canadian talent on the world stage. And if you’ve ever wondered why brands need more Canada... this panel will answer that – and then some.

Moderator : Scott Knox, President & CEO, ICA

Panellists :

- Greg Power, President & CEO, Weber Shandwick Canada

- Rachelle Claveau, EVP, National Managing Director, Broken Heart Love Affair

- Eve Rémillard Larose, CEO, TBWA\Canada

- Christine McNab, COO, Zulu Alpha Kilo





16:00 - 18:00 Happy Hour









12:30 LBB's Friday Farewell Lunch (£200pp)

​We are hosting an ultimate send-off to a whirlwind week of creativity, inspiration, and connection. Join us at the ‘last supper’ of Cannes Lions 2025 - a prime opportunity to strengthen relationships, reflect on the week, and make those final, valuable connections before heading home.

BUY TICKETS HERE

For £200, your ticket includes a three-course meal, soft drinks and Provence Rosé to make your networking skills truly legendary. Lunch starts at 12:30pm Friday and LBB & Friends Beach is open 10:30 to 18:00 that day.





