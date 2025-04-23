EDITION
ISLA
Advertising Agency
Buenos Aires, Argentina
https://islarepublica.com/
contact@islarepublica.com
-
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Doritos Goes Galactic for Those Who Dare
05/06/2025
ISLA and POSTER Top Argentinian Rankings on League Table of Creativity 2024
18/03/2025
Flamin’ Hot Unleashes Tantalising Campaign with Mexico’s Toughest Spice Critics
14/03/2025
Gatorade Invites You to Dream Big and Stay Hydrated
10/03/2025
Netflix Proposes to Open the Relationship in the Month of Lovers
10/02/2025
Most Read of 2024: LATAM’s Biggest Stories
19/12/2024
Poker Players Hold Their Face for Flamin’ Hot's Extra Spicy Competition
03/05/2024
Flamin´ Hot Offers the Perfect Antidote Against Spicy Food Burn
02/05/2024
Failure Is Part of Life in Doritos Campaign
09/04/2024
Work of the Week: 05/04/24
05/04/2024
Isla and H2oh! Spotlight “Gesticulators” In Humorous Campaign
03/04/2024
This Cookie Brand Showcases Imperfect Motherhood in Mexico
22/03/2024
