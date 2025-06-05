Doritos Goes Galactic for Those Who Dare

Doritos does it again. The brand that has always celebrated those who dare to go beyond now takes things further than ever before with its new campaign: ‘We’re out of this world.’

The campaign presents a futuristic project on the red planet. An unusual real estate agent leads the narrative—like the ones we see on social media, but in an astronaut suit—who takes us through a surreal neighbourhood inhabited solely by people who dare. From skaters floating through anti-gravity suburbs, to furries running freely across craters, to molten cheese fountains as the sole energy source.

The campaign imagines an inclusive, free, and wild version of what could be a new home for those who don’t always feel welcome on Earth.

“Doritos has always spoken to those who break the mold on this planet. This time, we wanted to offer them a new place. We believe this idea not only captures the brand’s unique tone but pushes it to the extreme. We like to think of Mars as a symbol of what’s to come—a platform to keep challenging the status quo,” said Nicolás Diaco and Ezequiel De Luca, creative directors at ISLA.

The brand also highlighted that this campaign marks a turning point:

“‘We’re out of this world’ is much more than a campaign. It’s a statement that brings back the bold, defiant, and authentic tone that has always made Doritos a one-of-a-kind brand. Being different isn’t a stance—it’s our place in the world… or on Mars,” said Dani Díaz.

Available on digital platforms, ‘We’re out of this world’ marks the beginning of a new era for Doritos, where being different is not only celebrated—it now has a place of its own.

