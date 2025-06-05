senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Doritos Goes Galactic for Those Who Dare

05/06/2025
126
Share
The celebratory campaign was created with ISLA and directed by Alaska & Paladino

Doritos does it again. The brand that has always celebrated those who dare to go beyond now takes things further than ever before with its new campaign: ‘We’re out of this world.’

The campaign presents a futuristic project on the red planet. An unusual real estate agent leads the narrative—like the ones we see on social media, but in an astronaut suit—who takes us through a surreal neighbourhood inhabited solely by people who dare. From skaters floating through anti-gravity suburbs, to furries running freely across craters, to molten cheese fountains as the sole energy source.

The campaign imagines an inclusive, free, and wild version of what could be a new home for those who don’t always feel welcome on Earth.

“Doritos has always spoken to those who break the mold on this planet. This time, we wanted to offer them a new place. We believe this idea not only captures the brand’s unique tone but pushes it to the extreme. We like to think of Mars as a symbol of what’s to come—a platform to keep challenging the status quo,” said Nicolás Diaco and Ezequiel De Luca, creative directors at ISLA.

The brand also highlighted that this campaign marks a turning point:

“‘We’re out of this world’ is much more than a campaign. It’s a statement that brings back the bold, defiant, and authentic tone that has always made Doritos a one-of-a-kind brand. Being different isn’t a stance—it’s our place in the world… or on Mars,” said Dani Díaz.

Available on digital platforms, ‘We’re out of this world’ marks the beginning of a new era for Doritos, where being different is not only celebrated—it now has a place of its own.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from ISLA
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from ISLA
We're Out of This World
Doritos
05/06/2025
Flamin’ Hot
14/03/2025
Dream Big
Gatorade
10/03/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1