EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
The Harbor Picture Company (US)
Production Company
New York, USA
https://www.harborpicturecompany.com
gabriela@harborpicturecompany.com
-
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
Zoe Saldaña Celebrates Life’s Joie de Vivre in GREY GOOSE's Campaign
13/06/2025
Acclaimed Game of Thrones Colourist Joe Finley Joins Harbor
27/05/2025
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Travels Through Pop Culture to Spotlight Past and Present Achievements
25/04/2025
Tough Guy Danny Trejo Snuggles up with Lambs in Huggies Ad
16/04/2025
Filmmaker Friday Chicago x Harbor Picture Company: A Rare Look Inside High-End Post-Production
14/04/2025
Riches at the End of the Rainbow: Colour Grading with Depth and Dynamism
10/04/2025
Jimmy Butler Shares His Playbook with Cheez in Cheez-It's Basketball Spots
31/03/2025
Christopher Walken Voices Legendary Stories for Miller Lite’s 50th Anniversary
21/03/2025
J.M. Smucker Co. Gives Snack Time a Fun Makeover with ‘Speakie Snackie'
19/03/2025
State Farm Unites Batman vs. Bateman in Star-Studded Spot
11/03/2025
Work of the Week: 07/03/25
07/03/2025
Paul Yacono Joins Harbor as Senior Colourist
06/03/2025
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1