Member Companies
The Harbor Picture Company (US)

Production Company

New York, USA
https://www.harborpicturecompany.com
gabriela@harborpicturecompany.com
PART OF
Harbor
Zoe Saldaña Celebrates Life’s Joie de Vivre in GREY GOOSE's Campaign
13/06/2025
Acclaimed Game of Thrones Colourist Joe Finley Joins Harbor
27/05/2025
​The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Travels Through Pop Culture to Spotlight Past and Present Achievements
25/04/2025
Tough Guy Danny Trejo Snuggles up with Lambs in Huggies Ad
16/04/2025
Filmmaker Friday Chicago x Harbor Picture Company: A Rare Look Inside High-End Post-Production
14/04/2025
Riches at the End of the Rainbow: Colour Grading with Depth and Dynamism
10/04/2025
Jimmy Butler Shares His Playbook with Cheez in Cheez-It's Basketball Spots
31/03/2025
Christopher Walken Voices Legendary Stories for Miller Lite’s 50th Anniversary
21/03/2025
J.M. Smucker Co. Gives Snack Time a Fun Makeover with ‘Speakie Snackie'
19/03/2025
State Farm Unites Batman vs. Bateman in Star-Studded Spot
11/03/2025
Work of the Week: 07/03/25
07/03/2025
Paul Yacono Joins Harbor as Senior Colourist
06/03/2025
