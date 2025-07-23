Talking Dogs Give Honest Review of Pup-Peroni Beef Snacks

Pup-Peroni is serving up a new kind of foodie content - this time, starring real (talking) dogs.



PSOne - the bespoke Publicis Groupe solution for The J.M. Smucker Co., creatively led by BBH USA - is debuting 'Treat The Best To The Best,' a new creative platform and 360 campaign for Pup-Peroni that leans into taste, quality... and just the right amount of drool.



Directed by LJ Johnson of Hungry Man, the spot features four charismatic canine 'influencers' parodying the behaviour of content creators at trendy restaurants. From dramatic taste tests to over-the-top plating reactions, it’s a clever nod to influencer culture - and a delicious reminder that slow-cooked meaty taste makes Pup-Peroni the ultimate treat.

This marks a new chapter for the brand, which has been delighting dogs and their owners since 1984. With this new creative platform, Pup-Peroni continues to celebrate the unmatched friendship pet owners share with their dogs, while elevating its irresistible, quality-driven positioning. Pup-Peroni Beef Brisket Rounds were named a top dog treat by NBC - and it’s easy to see why. Produced in Spanish Fork, Utah, these soft treats are packed with mouth-watering flavours and irresistible aromas.

As part of a summer-long campaign rollout, the campaign will span linear TV, addressable video, digital, and social media. With bespoke content across TikTok, Meta, Snapchat, Pinterest, Reddit, Amazon, and more, all designed to meet modern pet parents wherever they scroll, shop, or snack.



​Gail Hollander, chief marketing officer of J.M. Smucker Co. said, "With ‘Treat The Best To The Best, we’re bringing a fresh, entertaining voice to Pup-Peroni to reinforce the premium quality today’s pet parents expect. This new creative platform captures the playful spirit of the brand while reinforcing what makes Pup-Peroni irresistible: slow-cooked treats, proudly produced in USA facilities."



​Yohan Daver, group creative director, BBH USA. said, “We imagined a world where dogs behaved like foodie influencers. You know the kind; clicking a thousand photos from the table, live streaming themselves eating, and posting about every bite. But thankfully, dogs are dogs. And they savour Pup-Peroni the way it should be savoured.”

