Acclaimed Game of Thrones Colourist Joe Finley Joins Harbor

27/05/2025
With a portfolio spanning Game of Thrones, 3 Body Problem, and over 100 films, Joe Finley brings his signature visual storytelling to Harbor’s global post-production team

Joe Finley, an HPA Award-winning colourist known for his work on iconic television and feature film projects, has joined Harbor as senior colourist, announced EVP of post production Massimo D’Avolio today. With more than two decades of experience, Joe brings his keen eye for detail and deep technical expertise to Harbor’s growing global team.

Joe's work on HBO’s Game of Thrones has earned him six HPA Award nominations and two wins for Outstanding Colour Grading – Television: one for the season two episode 'The Prince of Winterfell,' and another for the season eight premiere, 'Winterfell.'

His television credits include 3 Body Problem (Netflix), The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix), The Chair (Netflix), Hunters (Amazon), Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix), and Insecure (HBO). On the feature side, Joe has contributed to over 100 films, including The Descendants (Fox Searchlight), 3:10 to Yuma (Lionsgate), and Walk the Line (20th Century/Universal).

He has built a reputation as a trusted collaborator, working closely with directors, showrunners, and cinematographers including Alexander Payne, Tyler Perry, Adam McKay, James Mangold, Jonathan Freeman, Gregory Middelton, Anette Haellmick, and Frederick Elmes among many others to deliver visually stunning results.

Speaking about his creative process, Joe said, “Colour has the power to subtly shape emotions and enhance storytelling. I strive to bring out the best in every frame, ensuring that the vision of the director and cinematographer is fully realised.”

EVP of post production at Harbor, Massimo D’Avolio commented, “Joe’s mastery of colour and storytelling embodies everything Harbor stands for—innovation, artistry, and an unwavering commitment to creative excellence. At Harbor, we champion the industry's most visionary talent, providing them with the tools and environment to elevate storytelling to new heights. Joe’s ability to shape emotion and enhance the visual language of a project through colour is nothing short of transformative. His expertise will be an invaluable asset to our clients and the stories we bring to life.”

At Harbor, Joe will continue his collaborations on a wide range of projects across episodic television, streaming, and theatrical releases and will be available to work across all of Harbor’s US and UK studios.

