Harbor Appoints Morten Vinther as Executive Creative Director, Advertising

​Harbor has welcomed the appointment of Morten Vinther as its new executive creative director, advertising. An acclaimed director and creative leader, Morten brings over 25 years of experience spanning film, gaming, and advertising to his new role.



Morten’s career is marked by an impressive body of work and industry recognition. He directed the Clio Grand Award-winning cinematic for Sony PlayStation’s The Last of Us Part II, wrote and directed the Ciclope and Shots Award-winning short film Arena Breakout for Tencent, and helmed the Ciclope, Shots, and AICP Award-winning launch films for EA/Koei Tecmo’s Wild Hearts. Most recently, he directed the opening in-game cinematic for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for Respawn Entertainment.



Beyond his accolades, Morten is widely known for his ability to lead, mentor, and inspire high-performing creative and VFX teams across the globe. His leadership roles include head of 2D at both The Mill LA and Glassworks Amsterdam, and head of 2D at MPC LA. In his previous role as director with Great Guns, Morten demonstrated his strength in pitching, securing new business, and delivering visually stunning, emotionally resonant storytelling - from concept and on-set direction to post-production, VFX, and final delivery.



“Morten’s career reflects a mastery of visual storytelling, a drive to push creative boundaries, and a passion for nurturing talent,” said Massimo D’Avolio, EVP, post-production at Harbor. “As our advertising division grows, his arrival marks an exciting new chapter. Morten is both a creative force and a strategic thinker - his experience in gaming and scaling assets without compromising craft will elevate our work and inspire our teams. We’re thrilled to welcome him aboard.”



On his new role, Morten commented, "I’m very excited to join the excellent people at Harbor. What the team has been building is both inspiring and future-facing. I’m here to help turn big and ambitious ideas into beautifully crafted work. My passion is to foster strong, collaborative teams where everyone feels empowered to contribute. For me, that’s the crucial foundation for great craft. With the ongoing giant leaps forward in technology, I’m also excited to be pushing the boundaries of how this work is created at Harbor, elevating the work and the process behind it."



At Harbor, Morten will shape the creative vision of the advertising division, championing craft, supporting teams, and forging new opportunities for ground breaking work. His extensive experience collaborating across disciplines, including directing live-action, integrating VFX, and working with both human performers and digital characters, makes him a dynamic addition to Harbor’s leadership team.

