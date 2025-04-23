EDITION
Golin London
Brand Strategy & Communications Agency
London, UK
https://golin.com/emea/
-
-
Specsavers Makes Sight a Child’s Superpower
21/07/2025
Specsavers Audiology Ends The Whitehalls Bickering
14/07/2025
Golin Wins Gold and Silver at Cannes Lions 2025
20/06/2025
Celebrity Cruises Announces 2026 President’s Cruise on Celebrity Xcel
03/06/2025
‘The Most Valuable Portrait' Honours Britain’s Unpaid Carers
02/06/2025
Asics Redefines the Athlete Ambassador with ‘Felix'
12/05/2025
Specsavers Sprinkles Elton John’s Distinctive Flair Into Exclusive Collection Campaign
07/05/2025
Celebrity Cruises’ Ship 'Celebrity Apex' Returns to Southampton for Summer 2025
30/04/2025
Dirt Is Good and Arsenal Tackle the Double Standard of Blood Stains in Sport
20/02/2025
Shaboozey Reimagines a Louis Armstrong Classic In NERDS' Super Bowl 2025 Spot
04/02/2025
5 Minutes with… Alex Wood
10/01/2025
Golin Names Kj Flynn as London Head of Consumer
18/12/2024
