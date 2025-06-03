Celebrity Cruises Announces 2026 President’s Cruise on Celebrity Xcel

​Celebrity Cruises is taking its sought-after President’s Cruise sailing to new heights in 2026, offering an unforgettable Mediterranean holiday on the brand-new Celebrity Xcel. The cruise line revealed on this year’s President’s Cruise that it will welcome Captain’s Club members on an elevated, eight-night holiday through Greece and Turkey on 13 September to 21 September 2026.

The annual cruise offers a holiday experience like no other. Departing from Athens, guests will explore the Greek Isles of Mykonos, Rhodes, and Santorini, historic Ephesus and Malta, before wrapping up the party in electric Barcelona. Plus, the sailing will offer an exciting array of to-be-announced shore excursions, special events, and unique experiences only available on the 2026 President’s Cruise. It is a unique opportunity for Celebrity Cruises’ loyalty guests to spend time with the cruise line’s president Laura Hodges Bethge and executive team, while mingling with fellow Captain’s Club members.

“Our annual President’s Cruise is my favourite sailing of the year as we dedicate a full itinerary to celebrating and spending time with our Captain’s Club members,” said Laura. “The entire Celebrity team love hearing guests' stories and experiences, and the feedback we receive while onboard is instrumental in shaping the future Celebrity Cruises’ guest experience.”

This year, guests soaked up the magic and culture of picturesque Norway on Celebrity's first President’s Cruise sailing the Norwegian Fjords aboard Celebrity Apex. From 17 May to 25 May, guests enjoyed an exciting array of exclusive onboard experiences, premium tailored excursions, and a sneak peek at what Celebrity guests can experience in the months and years to come.

Before sailing, the festivities began with the first-ever President’s Cruise City Stay experience in London. Loyalty guests enjoyed private tours of the city, including Kensington Palace, and were welcomed to the first ever President’s Cruise Gala Dinner at the Museum of Natural History. The exciting night, which included entertainment from West End star Cedric Neal, kicked off the incredible week ahead.

The energetic week on Celebrity Apex began with a fabulous, English garden-themed Sail Away event on the ship’s Resort Deck. The high-energy celebration featured entertainment from a Beatles tribute band and performances from the UK rhythmic Gymnastics team.

Throughout the week, guests enjoyed endless surprises on board. Renowned chef, and Celebrity’s global culinary ambassador, Daniel Boulud took The Theatre stage for an intimate fireside chat, where he discussed his inspiration for becoming a chef and operating his first ever kitchens at sea on Celebrity Cruises, followed by an exclusive book signing for guests. The Michelin-starred chef then helmed the kitchen for an extra special Zenith members lunch, featuring a custom menu by Daniel. The fun continued with a high-energy cooking competition, where guests and Celebrity Cruises’ chefs teamed up to create dishes, and Daniel Boulud, Laura Hodges Bethge and Celebrity Apex’s hotel director Arjan Scheepers crowned the winning dish.

Non-stop entertainment spanned the week, from exciting parties to a surprise performance by West End star Shoshana Bean, to celebrating the best of Belgium with a sweet Chocolate Wonderland pop-up in the Grand Plaza – complete with a chocolate fountain and over-the-top desserts. Guests also had the opportunity to learn about Norway’s natural wonders with a special talk from Naturalist Celia Garland, before getting a front row seat to the breath taking Seven Sisters waterfall as the ship sailed through the Fjords. Celebrity’s most loyal guests also enjoyed an exclusive taste of Celebrity’s first-ever brunch venue – Bora - ahead of its debut this fall on Celebrity Xcel.

On land, a wide range of shore excursions led by Celebrity Cruises executives invited guests to explore the stunning destination. Exclusive experiences included beer blending at Bourgogne Des Flanders in Bruges, Belgium, a hike to Briksdal Glacier with a wine tasting, a private fishing excursion, and an unforgettable kayaking trip through the Fjords in Valldal. A private experience in the Flor og Fjære gardens gave guests exclusive access to a family-owned, island paradise. The elevated afternoon was steeped in Norwegian culture, complete with a brass band welcome and a three-course menu of local cuisine made with ingredients grown on site, each paired with local wines and cider.

The annual sailing is one of many perks for Captain’s Club members, who enjoy a wider range of benefits than ever before with Royal Caribbean Group’s Loyalty Status Match, an industry first, one-for-one tier matching programme across Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean and Silversea. The expanded programme gives Captain’s Club members even more benefits and new ways to see the world with over 50 incredible ships sailing to all seven continents.

