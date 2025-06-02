‘The Most Valuable Portrait' Honours Britain’s Unpaid Carers

Specsavers Home Visits and Carers UK have unveiled the UK’s ‘The Most Valuable Portrait’, serving as a powerful tribute to the vital contributions of carers who so often remain hidden.

The portrait by critically acclaimed artist Colin Davidson, has been assigned a symbolic value of £184 billion by Roseberys, a leading London fine art auction house. The valuation represents the staggering estimated economic value of unpaid carers every year and their incredible, yet often overlooked, contribution to society.

While the striking portrait features the face of Jaycee La Bouche, who cares for her mother, it represents the myriad of British carers and their experiences.

To highlight the value of unpaid carers even further, ‘The Most Valuable Portrait’ was unveiled at the Saatchi Gallery and put on public display at London’s South Bank encased in a secure box and guarded by round-the-clock security. The portrait has been put up for sale via an online auction, with all proceeds going to Carers UK.

‘The Most Valuable Portrait’ campaign is an earned-led activation, created by Golin. The campaign runs across traditional media, executed by Golin and social, executed by Tangerine.

“Our Home Visits colleagues see first-hand the incredible support carers give to their loved ones every day. Yet so many feel invisible and undervalued, despite providing support equivalent of the cost of a second NHS. Through our partnership with Carers UK and our dedicated Carers Hub, we want to recognise the amazing contribution carers make to society and give them the practical and emotional support they deserve,” said Kim Bull, Specsavers PR and social lead.

“The Most Valuable Portrait isn't just an artwork - it's a powerful statement of a community we're all connected to in some way. It's designed to make £184 billion worth of invisible care impossible to ignore, right where it matters most. And it speaks to everyone - not just carers. When people do essential work yet feel unseen and undervalued, giving them recognition and support can make all the difference,” said Elliot Riordan, creative director at Golin.

Artist Colin Davidson is known for his portraits of the late Queen Elizabeth II and musician Ed Sheeran. To create this unique portrait, Davidson listened to the stories of many carers as well as spending many hours with carer Jaycee La Bouche, “This artwork is not just about one person; it represents all the unpaid carers who deserve to be seen and valued. Unsung heroes who contribute as much to society as the celebrated public figures I typically paint.”

Helen Walker, chief executive of Carers UK, commented, “Without unpaid carers, our health and social care system would collapse. Carers UK is excited to be part of ‘The Most Valuable Portrait’, working with Specsavers Home Visits to raise awareness and put carers’ stories in the spotlight.”

Latest data suggests that around 1 in 10 people in England and Wales are unpaid carers, but the true figure is much higher, as many do not immediately recognise themselves as carers. In fact, over a third (36%) take more than three years to realise they have become a carer meaning they may be missing out on vital support available to them.

To place a bid to purchase the portrait, or to access support for carers via the new Specsavers Carers Hub, visit here.

