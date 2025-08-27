ASICS Reimagines UK PE Kits to Keep Girls Playing Sport

64% of girls drop out of sport by 16 and PE kit is a major reason. ASICS works with girls to create the Undropped PE kit.



Introducing the 'Undropped Kit,' a new school PE kit concept designed to stop girls dropping out of sport.

In response to research showing the UK’s school PE Kit could have a major impact on girls dropping out, ASICS, Inclusive Sportswear and mental health charity Mind worked closely with girls across the UK and at Burnley High School to design a concept kit to suit different body shapes, weather conditions and personal styles.

The concept kit is based on what girls actually want to wear to feel more comfortable while playing sport and has been tested by secondary school girls at Burnley High School, identified by Sport England as one of the regions in the UK with the lowest PE participation.

ASICS undertook research and focus groups with 14 to 16-year-old girls, to understand why 64% of UK girls will drop out of sport before they turn 16, impacting their physical and mental wellbeing today and in the future.

Research revealed that nearly three-quarters of UK girls (70%) said they would be more likely to participate in school PE lessons, and 74% said they would enjoy PE more if their PE kit was more comfortable.

The key reasons cited by girls for feeling uncomfortable in their current PE kit are: ‘lack of choice’, ‘uncomfortable fabrics’, ‘shapeless design’, ‘suitability for different weather conditions’, ‘period concerns’ and ‘sweat absorption and visibility’.

To drive long-term change, ASICS is supporting Inclusive Sportswear, a UK-based organisation advocating for an inclusive sports kit policy to lift the barrier of PE kit for all pupils. Parents and school staff are encouraged to join the Inclusive Sportswear Community Platform, gaining access to free expert training, toolkits and guidance developed with the Youth Sport Trust to create meaningful change and help more girls enjoy PE.

Tess Howard, founder of inclusive sportswear and international hockey player for Team GB, said, “A PE kit is the most underrated reason girls drop out of PE, but the good news is we can fix it - and fast. We are delighted to partner with ASICS to highlight this important issue by reimagining girls' PE kit, and to work towards lasting change for all through the Inclusive Sportswear Community Platform. By listening to girls and evolving kit to support their needs, we can lift this barrier.”

Lucy Greenhalgh, head of UK marketing at ASICS, said, “There is a direct connection between exercising in your teenage years and your mental state in adulthood, and it is key for establishing lifelong exercise habits. With this new 'Undropped Kit' concept, we hope to show how reimagining the nation’s PE kits could help to change attitudes and behaviours and keep girls in sport.”

​Natasha Weeks, executive director at Golin said, “Many campaigns highlight the problems and reasons associated with girls dropping out of sport, so it has been a privilege to listen to teenage girls and work together with Tess, ASICS and Mind to bring a tangible solution to life. This PE kit concept demonstrates the impact of what can happen when girls feel comfortable in their kit, enabling them to enjoy sport and reap the mental wellbeing benefits that brings.”

To find out more about how you and your local school can get involved, visit here.

The UK campaign running across paid, earned and owned was created by Golin in partnership with Gut, New—Land, Publicis and Born05, together with Inclusive Sportswear and Mind, and with the support of teachers and students from Burnley High School.