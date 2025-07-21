Specsavers Makes Sight a Child’s Superpower

​Specsavers has launched ‘The Wonder of Children Seeing’, a new multi-channel campaign aimed at raising awareness among parents and carers about the importance of early eye tests for kids.

At the heart of the campaign lies a powerful statistic: around 1 in 5 children under 10 have an undiagnosed sight condition that could be managed or corrected. Yet, Specsavers research reveals that eye tests still sit low on the parental priority list, not even making the top ten when it comes to health concerns.

In today’s busy world, Specsavers doesn’t want to add pressure or guilt to parents. Instead, the creative strategy takes a positive approach, celebrating the awe with which children see the world. For kids, wonder is everywhere, not just limited to the seven wonders. By pairing this with the striking statistic, the campaign encourages parents to consider how undiagnosed sight problems could dim that sense of wonder.

Directed by Dan Emmerson at Somesuch, the production featured over 20 children, including glasses wearers and one child using an eye patch to treat amblyopia (also known as ‘lazy eye’). Shot from a child’s perspective using GoPro-style footage, the campaign captures the pure delight of children seeing everyday wonders such as a snail, ants, mouldy lemons, giant bubbles, soaring cranes and even a face in a cheese grater. Set to OMC’s track, ‘How Bizarre’, the result is a joyful, emotional reminder to parents of what’s at stake if these moments go unseen.

Developed by Specsavers Creative, this top-performing campaign rated highest by System1 will launch across cinema, YouTube, VOD, radio and social from 21 July, with further PR and social activity planned from August.

Victoria Clarke, director of marketing at Specsavers, commented, “It’s easy to overlook how much a child’s vision shapes how they experience the world especially when they might not even realise something’s wrong. ‘The Wonder of Children Seeing’ is about helping families see the magic their children see, and understand that with a simple, NHS-funded eye test, we can help make sure they don’t miss a thing.”

Richard James, global creative director at Specsavers, added, “We didn’t want to scare parents into action we wanted to move them. The truth is, children don’t see the world like we do. They see more, they notice more, and they find joy in the tiniest of details. That’s what this campaign is about, seeing the world through a child’s eyes, and doing what we can to protect that.”

In-store, Specsavers is making the test experience even more accessible and engaging for children, with new games, books, stickers and “Optomonsters” — a cast of colourful, kid-friendly characters designed to make appointments fun and fear-free.

The campaign was developed in partnership with MG OMD, Golin, Tangerine and Somesuch.

