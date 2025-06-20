Golin Wins Gold and Silver at Cannes Lions 2025

Interpublic Group agency Golin has won a Gold Cannes Lion for Creative Effectiveness with last year’s double Grand Prix winner Specsavers 'The Misheard Version' and a Silver Cannes Lion for ASICS 'The Desk Break Clause' in the Creative B2B, B2B Influencer Marketing. Both campaigns came out of Golin’s London office.



Specsavers 'The Misheard Version'



The Misheard Version, which won double Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2024 in PR and Audio & Radio categories, delivered exceptional business results to make it eligible for a Creative Effectiveness Lions this year. The work transformed one of the most famously misheard songs by Rick Astley, 'Never Gonna Give You Up' into a nationwide hearing test.



​George Bryant, global group chief creative officer, Golin, said, "Winning Gold for Creative Effectiveness with 'The Misheard Version' is the perfect validation of what we achieved with Specsavers. This campaign shows not just the power of our creativity but the power of our data-driven approach to deliver truly effective earned-first ideas."



At the campaign launch, over 20 million people played the new 'misheard' version, doubling online searches related to hearing loss and making it a nationally trending topic in the UK on Google. For Creative Effectiveness, Specsavers exceeded its hearing test booking target by an unprecedented 1220%.





ASICS 'The Desk Break Clause'



'The Desk Break Clause' campaign saw ASICS tackle corporate wellness culture through this launch – the first employment contract clause for movement backed by science. Hiring the world’s scariest boss, Brian Cox, to deliver a PSA as an unlikely mental health champion, supported by HR influencers and science-backed news stories.



Al Wood, chief creative officer, Golin London said, "We set out to redefine how a sports brand plays in culture - so winning a Silver Lion for taking on useless corporate wellness practices is a dream. Once again, earned agencies prove we have the big ideas and win on the hardest stages.”



​Gary Raucher, global head of marketing, ASICS said, "The Desk Break Clause is proof of the power of earned-led ideas, amplified across all channels, to drive real impact. As a brand, we are focused on championing the power of movement, not just on the body, but also on the mind. This campaign lifted ALL our brand metrics both significantly and simultaneously and we are so honoured to see the power of this campaign recognised at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.”



The viral juggernaut reached 2.3 billion people and 37 countries with 1.2 million workers taking a desk break. Even more, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General organically shared it.

Golin and clients ASICS and Specsavers were shortlisted for 10 Cannes Lions this year across Health & Wellness, PR, Creative B2B, Creative Strategy and Creative Effectiveness categories.