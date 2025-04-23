EDITION
Furlined
Production Company
Los Angeles, USA
http://furlined.com/
-
-
PART OF
14
TH
2019
IMMORTALS LEAGUE
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Nora Kirkpatrick on Leaving Beautiful Imagery and Her Debut Feature ‘A Tree Fell in the Woods’
12/06/2025
Meet the Panellists: Why the Independent Maker Scene Still Dominates Craft
05/06/2025
Barrie Isaacson Management Renews East Coast Partnership with Furlined
08/04/2025
DoorDash Lets You Control How You Earn in Spot to Recruit Dashers
27/02/2025
I Wish I’d Made That: 2024 Ads That Sparked Envy and Admiration
06/12/2024
Work of the Week: 29/11/24
29/11/2024
Be Fully Immersed in the Joy of Language Learning with Rosetta Stone
25/11/2024
J.K. Simmons Says There Are Few Vehicles More Important than Santa’s Sleigh in Farmers Insurance Festive Spot
08/11/2024
The Directors: PACO
20/08/2024
DoorDash Delivery Has Your Back through Life’s Twists and Turns
20/05/2024
Nicolas Gordon Joins Furlined for US, UK and Amsterdam Commercial Representation
07/05/2024
The Directors: Nora Kirkpatrick
28/02/2024
