Meet the Panellists: Why the Independent Maker Scene Still Dominates Craft

On Thursday 19th June at 10:30am, speakers from the production and post worlds will take to the LBB & Friends Beach stage in a panel presented by Little Black Book titled, ‘Why the Independent Maker Scene Still Dominates Craft’.

We’ve seen holding companies, agencies, and brands increasingly invest in their own production capabilities - but time and again, it’s the independent makers behind the world’s most celebrated creativity who steal the spotlight with their ingenuity and peerless polish.

In this craft-first panel, LBB’s managing editor, EMEA, Alex Reeveswill sit down with some of the most influential names in independent production and post, exploring what a thriving indie scene really brings to the table - and why its spirit of freedom, fearlessness, and invention is raising the bar for creativity across the industry.

Alex will be joined by:

- Mike McGee, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Framestore​

- Diane McArter, President, Furlined​

- Nick Simkins, Executive Producer, FINCH​

- Lucy Powell, Executive Producer,The Sweetshop

​

Why the Independent Maker Scene Still Dominates Craft

​Even as the industry’s biggest players grow their in-house capabilities, it’s the nimble, daring and ingenious work of independent makers that continues to turn heads and set benchmarks. This panel will explore what independence truly brings to the table, from fearless experimentation to unmatched craft, and how these values are redefining global standards.





PANELLISTS





Mike McGee, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Framestore

​Mike McGee is the chief creative officer and co-founder of Framestore, the award-winning creative studio behind iconic work in both entertainment and advertising —from Bond to Barbie, Harry Potter to Paddington, and Guinness to GEICO.

Over four decades, Mike has guided Framestore’s ascent as a leader in visual effects and immersive storytelling. Under his vision, projects like Field Trip to Mars have pushed the limits of what creative technology can do. His passion for craftsmanship continues to drive Framestore's world-class work across media, earning Oscars, BAFTAs, and Cannes Lions.





Diane McArter, President, Furlined

​Diane McArter is founder and president of Furlined, a Woman-Owned Enterprise recognized as one of the industry’s top creative companies. Under her leadership, Furlined has earned accolades from Ad Age, The One Club, D&AD, and Cannes Lions.

Diane also leads LoveChild, a studio dedicated to original and brand-sponsored content, and is co-founder of the nonprofit ManifestWorks, which supports justice-system impacted youth entering film production. Known for her commitment to creative integrity and community, Diane continues to shape production culture on a global scale.





Nick Simkins, Executive Producer, FINCH

​Nick Simkins is an EP at FINCH, one of Australia’s most awarded production companies. With 20 years in the industry, Nick’s work spans commercials, branded content and genre-defying campaigns.

Since joining FINCH, Nick has helped drive the company to multiple Production Company of the Year titles, producing standout work for Uber Eats, Air New Zealand, and UNHCR’s The Reluctant Sea Shanty - a Cannes-winning film that spotlighted refugee voices through TikTok. With a career beginning at Partizan in the UK, Nick’s global sensibility and creative range continue to elevate the craft.





Lucy Powell, Executive Producer, The Sweetshop

​Lucy Powell is an executive producer at The Sweetshop and a true hybrid talent with deep roots in agency, client-side, and production company worlds. Formerly Head of Production at Havas and Sky Creative, Lucy has built a career around operational excellence and creative ambition.

She is also the founder of the Advertising Freelancers Association, the first industry group dedicated to setting fair rates and career standards for freelance producers. With her multifaceted experience and future-facing perspective, Lucy is helping to evolve production into a more inclusive, strategic and creatively daring space.





MODERATOR

​



Alex Reeves, Managing Editor, EMEA, LBB

​Alex has been on the Little Black Book editorial team since 2017, but has been writing about advertising since 2012. Former editor of UK commercial production publication The Beak Street Bugle, what began as a career covering the craft side of the British industry broadened significantly when he joined the global platform of LBB. He’s now managing editor for the EMEA region.

A keen escapist, Alex tries to get as much time as he can away from screens, whether that’s tending to the veg he grows, cooking and fermenting said vegetables, or taking long walks while listening to pulp sci-fi audiobooks.







