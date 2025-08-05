senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withThe Immortal Awards
Group745

Director Molly Burdett Joins Furlined for US Commercial Representation

05/08/2025
8
Share
The director behind 'Have a Word' and adidas’ Women’s EURO 2025 campaign brings her human-centred storytelling to the US with Furlined representation

Storied production house Furlined has named Molly Burdett to its roster of esteemed directors who have earned the company recognition as one of the top creative companies year after year.

Growing up with a camera in hand, Molly Burdett has been driven by a passion for raw, human centred storytelling. Her work delves deeply into story, place, and character—capturing the complexities of the human condition with striking honesty and subtlety.

'Have a Word,' Molly’s breakout film for the Mayor of London, went viral, receiving over 307 million views and resulting in an £18m investment from the UK government to combat violence against women. The campaign won the Glass Lion for Change, awarded to breakthrough work devoted to gender equality, and two Silvers at Cannes, The Impact Award at the British Arrows, as well as a White Pencil and a Graphite Pencil at D&AD.

In 2022, Molly garnered the Young Arrow award at the British Arrows, and, in 2023, she received the prestigious Frank Budgen Award for Best Director at the British Arrows. She has been listed in the Top 10 Best Directors Currently Working in Advertising by Televisual.

Recently, Molly directed the adidas campaign for the Women’s EURO 2025. The spot features a star studded line-up fronted by two of the game’s best, Aitana Bonmatí and Alessia Russo. In June 2025, her most recent short, 'A Loud Piece of Armour,' premiered at Palm Springs International ShortFest. Starring Jo Hartley, the film tells the story of a woman rediscovering the primal scream she once had as a child.

“I’m so excited to be joining the team at Furlined, a company that champions exceptional work and great people,” said Molly. She added, “Di has a true dedication to each director’s creative vision. It’s an honour to be working alongside her and the brilliant team at Furlined. I’m looking forward to this new chapter in the US and to creating beautiful, impactful work together.”

Diane McArter, president and founder of Furlined, said, “Molly crafts visually arresting, emotional landscapes, revealing the profound human paradox that out of vulnerability comes strength. I couldn’t be more excited to see how her career unfolds from here.”

Molly is represented by Furlined in the US and Spindle in the UK.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Furlined
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Furlined
Memories
Bud Light Seltzer
12/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1