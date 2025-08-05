Director Molly Burdett Joins Furlined for US Commercial Representation

Storied production house Furlined has named Molly Burdett to its roster of esteemed directors who have earned the company recognition as one of the top creative companies year after year.

Growing up with a camera in hand, Molly Burdett has been driven by a passion for raw, human centred storytelling. Her work delves deeply into story, place, and character—capturing the complexities of the human condition with striking honesty and subtlety.

'Have a Word,' Molly’s breakout film for the Mayor of London, went viral, receiving over 307 million views and resulting in an £18m investment from the UK government to combat violence against women. The campaign won the Glass Lion for Change, awarded to breakthrough work devoted to gender equality, and two Silvers at Cannes, The Impact Award at the British Arrows, as well as a White Pencil and a Graphite Pencil at D&AD.

In 2022, Molly garnered the Young Arrow award at the British Arrows, and, in 2023, she received the prestigious Frank Budgen Award for Best Director at the British Arrows. She has been listed in the Top 10 Best Directors Currently Working in Advertising by Televisual.

Recently, Molly directed the adidas campaign for the Women’s EURO 2025. The spot features a star studded line-up fronted by two of the game’s best, Aitana Bonmatí and Alessia Russo. In June 2025, her most recent short, 'A Loud Piece of Armour,' premiered at Palm Springs International ShortFest. Starring Jo Hartley, the film tells the story of a woman rediscovering the primal scream she once had as a child.

“I’m so excited to be joining the team at Furlined, a company that champions exceptional work and great people,” said Molly. She added, “Di has a true dedication to each director’s creative vision. It’s an honour to be working alongside her and the brilliant team at Furlined. I’m looking forward to this new chapter in the US and to creating beautiful, impactful work together.”

​Diane McArter, president and founder of Furlined, said, “Molly crafts visually arresting, emotional landscapes, revealing the profound human paradox that out of vulnerability comes strength. I couldn’t be more excited to see how her career unfolds from here.”

Molly is represented by Furlined in the US and Spindle in the UK.

