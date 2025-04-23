EDITION
FINCH
Production Company
Sydney, Australia
https://finchcompany.com/
greg@finchcompany.com
+612 8353 7500
26
TH
2018
IMMORTALS LEAGUE
SafeWork NSW Launches ‘Safe at Work. There for Them.’ with 303 MullenLowe
30/06/2025
Motion Sickness and FINCH’s ‘Herpes’ Campaign Made People Laugh To Make Them Listen
25/06/2025
What's Next For FINCH and Supermassive's Titanium Shortlisted ‘36 Months’ Campaign
23/06/2025
Cannes Lions 2025 Grand Prix Winners in The Lion for Change, Sustainable Development Goals, Film, Dan Wieden Titanium Lions, and Grand Prix for Good
21/06/2025
Cannes Lions 2025 Grand Prix Winners in Audio & Radio, Health & Wellness, Outdoor, Pharma, Print & Publishing, and the Grand Prix for Good
17/06/2025
Motion Sickness, FINCH Win 2025 Cannes Grand Prix for Good
17/06/2025
Cannes Lions 2025: AUNZ Winners
16/06/2025
Motion Sickness, FINCH and ED Win Big At Clio Health 2025
06/06/2025
AUNZ Work of the Week: Destination NSW and Leo Australia
06/06/2025
Meet the Panellists: Why the Independent Maker Scene Still Dominates Craft
05/06/2025
FINCH, Supermassive, DDB Melbourne Represent Australia On Cannes Titanium and Innovation Shortlists
04/06/2025
Destination NSW Campaign Tackles Sydney’s Perception Issue with Cameos From Olympians, Chefs, and Comedians
02/06/2025
