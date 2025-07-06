Toyota’s ‘Legendary Moments’ Returns After 9 Year Hiatus

Toyota’s ‘Legendary Moments’ platform has returned after nine years, with Australian sport and entertainment agency Gemba recreating Heath Shaw’s now-infamous “smother like no other” from the 2010 AFL Grand Final to revive the campaign.

The spot launches in the 22nd year of Toyota’s partnership with the AFL, and continues the brand’s famous reimaginings of AFL folklore, including Tony Lockett’s 1,300th goal, Leigh Matthews' post-breaking bump at Windy Hill, and Alex Jesaulenko’s legendary “You beauty!” mark.

According to Gemba executive creative director Boyd Hicklin, selecting the next moment worthy of 'legendary status' was no easy task.

“There are so many great moments in footy, but the legendary bar is set high,” Boyd said.

“To do the long-running campaign justice, we needed something embedded in the collective fan memory, a moment on the biggest stage that truly deserved the Toyota treatment.”

Dubbed ‘Smother of the Century’ and ‘The Mother of all Smothers’ by fans and pundits, the Heath Shaw moment Gemba landed on lives on not just for its determination and brilliance, but also for Dennis Cometti’s live call: “He came up behind him like a librarian.”

The campaign also introduces two new comedic hosts, Matt Okine and Ryan Shelton, who join Heath to relive ‘The Mother of All Smothers’ in their uniquely chaotic style.

Ahead of the launch, the campaign was teased through a coordinated influencer push, with AFL personalities and creators speculating the next legendary moment, building anticipation ahead of the reveal.

The full 60 second TVC finally aired during the Collingwood v Carlton match on Friday night, ending the speculation.

“‘Legendary Moments’ has been such a key part of Toyota’s AFL story, bringing a smile and shared passion to our sponsorship,” said Anthony Nobile, senior manager, marketing integration at Toyota Australia.

“The chance to bring the campaign back with Heath’s iconic smother was exciting. But more importantly, we saw an opportunity to take this platform into the footy heartland and help community clubs celebrate their own legends. That is something we are incredibly passionate about.”

The integrated campaign will roll out across TV, print, out-of-home, digital and social, before shifting focus from the elite game to grassroots football.

Toyota will invite fans to nominate a moment from their local community for the chance to have it immortalised as ‘Another Toyota Legendary Moment’.