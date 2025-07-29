Monash University Extends 'Change It' Brand Platform With 'Momentum Now'

Monash University has launched the latest iteration of its 'Change It' brand platform, 'Momentum Now'. Developed in collaboration with creative partner VML and media partner Wavemaker through its integrated WPP Team IMPACT model, this campaign showcases Monash’s history of progress and the capacity and momentum it has now to continue creating the change the world needs. Whether through study, work, support, or research, Monash is inviting everyone to join a movement dedicated to shaping a better future.

Highlighting the university’s commitment to creating transformative change since opening in 1958, the campaign underscores that every second marks change, through Monash’s globally recognised academic and research strengths that empower students, researchers, and communities to take impactful action.

Addressing the urgent realities of global challenges, the campaign promotes radical optimism about the possibilities ahead and solidifies Monash’s position as a global leader in change-making and one of the world’s most prestigious tertiary institutions.

Monash University chief marketing, admissions and communications officer and vice-president, Fabian Marrone, said, “The challenges facing our world demand bold action and innovative thinking, and Monash is distinctively positioned to lead this change.

"'Momentum Now' is a signal of hope – reminding us that every moment presents an opportunity to act, study, support, work, and research for the future we want.”

The heart of the campaign is a three-minute hero film highlighting Monash’s groundbreaking research, world-class education, deep collaborations and its vibrant global network of interconnected campuses.

Distributed across cinema, subscription video on demand (SVOD), broadcast video on demand (BVOD) and social media platforms, Momentum Now also includes a suite of edits for social and, high impact out-of-home (OOH) advertising at premium Victorian locations, and a rollout across Monash’s Australian and international campuses.

Richard Williams, VML Melbourne and Sydney group executive creative director said, “This campaign is the next chapter of Monash University’s longstanding 'Change It' creative platform. Our ambition for this campaign was to shine a light on Monash’s relentless drive to make tangible change in the world.

"This campaign is a reset moment. A moment to start looking forward with hope, and not trepidation because with Monash’s research programmes, educational excellence and transformative student experience, we have the momentum to continue to make the change the world needs. This is the invitation the rest of the world needs to join us.”

VML managing partner Vanessa Tout said, “Momentum Now leans into the power of radical optimism: facing the truth of the world’s challenges and finding the courage to act. Monash’s enduring commitment to change is shaping the future we want to create, and we’re honoured to continue our partnership through this campaign.”

Monash University recently announced its rise to equal 36th globally in the QS World University Rankings 2026.