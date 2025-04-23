EDITION
electriclime° | Singapore
Production Company
Singapore, Singapore
https://electriclime.film
oliver@electriclimefilms.com
+65 9186 0224
Electriclime° Signs Keane Pearce Shaw for Asia and AUNZ Representation
29/05/2025
Being a Champion of Creativity and Bringing the Right People Together
12/05/2025
Tim Main Joins electriclime°
06/05/2025
Kia Middle East & Africa Project Plants the ‘Seeds of Change’
29/04/2025
APAC Production Houses Combat Shrinking Budgets With AI and Cross-Border Deals
01/04/2025
electriclime° Hires Jason Heller as Executive Producer, Asia
19/03/2025
Hopi Allard Signs with electriclime° on Exclusive Basis Through MENA and APAC
17/03/2025
electriclime° Opens Alserkal Avenue Office in Dubai
06/03/2025
Martin Box Named Executive Producer for electriclime° in Australia
16/01/2025
Daniel Marjan: From “Silly Videos” to Dynamic Filmmaking
02/12/2024
electriclime° Joins Samsung Galaxy Global Campaign with Cheil Worldwide and Logan Studios
29/10/2024
Tradition and Discovery Collide in Capella Hotels and Resorts Film
20/08/2024
