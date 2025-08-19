Director Jisun Lee on Learning Craftmanship from K-Pop

Recently signed with electriclime, Korean director Jisun Lee has worked with brands like Instagram, Samsung, LG, Hyundai Motors, Tommy Jeans and Vogue.

With a background in graphic design, Jisun blends live action and animation in a distinctively poetic style. Her work spans fashion and music and she has shot some of the world’s most well-known names including Lewis Hamilton, as well as huge K-Pop acts like BTS and NewJeans.

Here, Jisun speaks with LBB’s Sunna Coleman on her multi-faceted creative background, her mission to pass on her grandmother’s kimchi recipes, and why she’s taking time out to flow in water.







LBB> What first sparked your curiosity for film?

Jisun> I was always a creative kid – playing piano and violin, and constantly sketching women in beautiful clothes. As a teenager, that creativity naturally shifted toward filmmaking and storytelling when I began watching a lot of French and Japanese cinema (directors like Michel Gondry and Isshin Inudo). Those films showed me how deeply visual language could move people.

Then I became fascinated with Kyle Cooper’s title design work – how it could hint at what’s to come and build anticipation through metaphor. That mix of narrative and design completely hooked me.





LBB> You have a background in graphic design. How does this play into your directing work?

Jisun> Graphic design has always fascinated me in how it can capture an essence and deliver a message both efficiently and metaphorically.

To me, directing feels very similar at first – you start with a vision in your mind, but the challenge is to make that vision clear and make sense for others in a flash. But now with more experience, I’ve realised directing also demands patience – it’s not just about the concept, but about the interpersonal work of convincing, guiding, and bringing a whole team into that vision. It’s like becoming a big sister.





LBB> Your career began in the world of K-pop music videos. What are some of the biggest lessons you learned during this time?

Jisun> K-pop taught me craftsmanship, precision, and an obsession with detail. It also taught me to stay curious about what’s happening right now – culturally and visually. That pressure to have that constant focus awareness can be exhausting, but it also keeps me living fully in the moment, which I’ve learned to appreciate.





LBB> Tell us about some of the most interesting people you have worked with!

Jisun> BTS stands out every time I meet them. I first met them during the ‘Forever Young’ music video shoot in the sweltering heat of summer 2016, and again for ‘Not Today’ in the coldest winter, when everyone had thermal patches tucked into their shoes just to stay warm.

A few years later, I crossed paths with them again at the UN in New York while assisting on their ‘Permission to Dance’ performance video, and later with Jin during a US GQ interview.

Every time, they were the kindest celebrity musicians I’ve met – passionate, and so confident in their craft that they could be thoughtful and considerate toward everyone around them. I felt that same energy when I shot Lewis Hamilton for a GQ cover – an unshakable focus paired with real generosity of spirit.





Above: BTS dancing in the mining area in Gangwon province in South Korea







LBB> If you had to pick your favourite piece of work to date, what would it be and why?

Jisun> Probably an Instagram campaign I worked on during the pandemic. From concept to release, it had to be all completed in just one month.

Another challenge was that the story needed to depict how we spent that year in pandemic isolation and how it reshaped the lifestyles of people in their 20s and 30s. We built multiple characters with different lifestyles and routines, each scene needing to sharply capture the cultural moment – a challenge I loved.

The visuals blended live-action footage with layers of 2D and 3D graphics, which meant we were on an intense production sprint. We locked ourselves in a hotel room for days, barely sleeping, but the space was filled with laughter, passion, and love for the work. It’s a process I’m not sure I could physically repeat now, which makes the memory even more precious.









LBB> Between live-action, animation, short films, and branded content, what are you excited to explore next within APAC and MENA markets?

Jisun> Having navigated both New York and Korean markets, I feel I can serve as a creative bridge between cultures. I’m especially excited to dive into more narrative work – building worlds and characters from the ground up, then translating them in ways that resonate with APAC and MENA audiences while still feeling universally human.

As a Korean storyteller, I can bring elements that these markets often connect with – multi-generational narratives, deep-rooted respect for heritage, and the emotionally layered storytelling style seen in Korean cinema and dramas. I see huge potential in weaving these sensibilities into fresh, locally relevant stories that feel both familiar and new.





LBB> What is something that is currently inspiring you?

Jisun> Flowing in the water. I’ve had a traumatic experience with water, so I’ve always feared it, yet I’ve also dreamed of it – floating freely, surrendering to nature’s current.

Being in water means unlearning how to stand firmly on the ground and discovering an entirely new way to move. In those moments, it feels like living a new life, as every nerve in my body has to both forget and relearn. And when you step back onto land, you return to your familiar life – but now with another mode you can slip into whenever you choose. Like wearing armour. This feeling of achievement and the tension between fear and release inspires me deeply.





LBB> Outside of your career, how do you like to express your creativity?

Jisun> I cook Korean food as a way to revisit old memories with my family and my home. In New York, I also host a kimchi-making workshop called ‘Kimchi Fairy’, inviting my local community to join.

Our main recipe comes from my ‘halmoni’ – Korean for ‘grandmother’ – and I love passing down her wisdom while watching people truly enjoy the process. Kimchi isn’t just delicious; it’s healthy for your gut (your “second brain”) and even great for your skin, if you’re into K-beauty. For me, it’s a beautiful way to blend tradition, community, and creativity.



