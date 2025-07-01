PropertyGuru Captures Emotional Moments of Finding and Making a Home

Production house electriclime° has collaborated with PropertyGuru on a moving new brand film, filmed in Bangkok and helmed by director Daniel Marjan.



The campaign supports the launch of PropertyGuru’s ground breaking ‘Everyone Welcome’ filter - a new initiative promoting inclusivity in the rental market in Singapore.



The ‘Everyone Welcome’ filter highlights property listings that embrace renters of all backgrounds, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, or religion.



To bring this message to life, the new campaign centres around a series of intimate, emotional moments that reflect the everyday experience of finding and making a home.

Director Daniel Marjan brought his natural storytelling style and eye for authentic performances to the project, supported by electriclime°’s APAC team in Thailand, led by executive producer Jason Heller.

His vision helped shape a film that not only highlights PropertyGuru’s latest feature but also contributes to a broader conversation around equity in housing.



Speaking about the objective of the film, Sivaram Parameswaran, marketing director at PropertyGuru Singapore said, “Our new brand film aims to spark a wider conversation about inclusivity in the rental market and drive meaningful change.



“While each person’s property journey is unique, the need to feel accepted and included is something we all share. The film captures the personal stories that define what makes a home, those simple, everyday moments that create a sense of belonging.”



Executive producer Asia at electriclime°, Jason Heller, added, “It’s not every day that you are able to work on a project that perfectly aligns with your values. Everyone at electriclime° feels immensely grateful that PropertyGuru trusted us to bring this message to life.”

