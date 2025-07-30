electriclime° Signs Jisun Lee for Representation Across APAC and MENA

​electriclime° has signed Korean director Jisun Lee for the APAC and MENA regions.

Celebrated for her poetic blend of live-action and animation, Jisun has been based in New York City, with her work spanning across music and fashion, using her strong background in graphic design.

Known for her enthralling storytelling, she has a stunning visual style and has directed standout campaigns and content for top-tier brands, including Sony Arista, Instagram, Samsung, LG, Hypebeast, Cadillac, Hyundai Motors, Tommy Jeans, Vogue, GQ, Oribe and Invesco.

Meanwhile, in the music video sphere, Jisun has contributed enchanting music videos for leading K‑Pop acts, most notably NewJeans, directing their emotionally resonant ‘Hurt’ and ‘Hype Boy’ - special performance videos for HYBE/ADOR.

She’s also directed ‘Good Life’ for rising artist Idman, ‘Agreeable’ for Cautious Clay, and creative short films like War and Peace and the dance short Leese & Yujin. The latter was celebrated as a Film Shortage Daily Pick, while having premiered at the SFO Museum in San Francisco.

On joining electriclime°, Jisun said, “I'm excited to join the electriclime° director roster as the first Korean director based in the Seoul office.

“My career began in the vibrant world of K-pop music videos, before expanding into the creative industry in New York City, where I further developed my visual storytelling and narrative craft.

“Drawing from these diverse experiences, I’m eager to bring a distinct perspective to global productions and grow my portfolio across the APAC and MENA regions.”

For enquiries or to collaborate with Jisun Lee, contact seung@electriclime.film.

