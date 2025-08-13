electriclime° Joins JW Collective Production Service Roster

​electriclimeº, leading production house across Asia, MENA and ANZ, has joined JW Collective for production service representation.

Founded by brothers Michael Ahmadzadeh (EP) and Pabz Alexander (director) with over a decade in the advertising industry, electriclime° now has offices in Bangkok, Dubai, Riyadh, Seoul, Singapore and Sydney, supported by locally experienced production teams and crew.

They focus on craft and aesthetics, whilst grounded in strategic thinking and scalability, with a strongly held belief that the detail defines the journey.

Since 2014 electriclime° has been producing projects around the globe, working with major clients including Acer, adidas, Asahi, Audi, BETR, Bridgestone, Budweiser, Dyson, Estee Lauder, Expedia, Gillette, Hyundai, HSBC, Jumeirah, Kia, Marina Bay Sands, Marriot, McLaren, Mercedes, Mont Blanc, Nike, Oppo, Porsche, Reebok, Riot Games, Samsung, Sony, Standard Chartered, Suzuki, Uber and Uniqlo, always bringing an expression of art to commercial film through their work.

Over the years they have earned global recognition for excellence in film craft and production service, winning multiple Ciclope Awards in Asia and Berlin, plus Shots and 1.4 prizes. In 2024, electriclimeº was name Production House of the Year at the Campaign ME AOTY Awards.

​Jane White, founder, JW Collective said, “We are thrilled to be working with electriclimeº across continental Asia; we have long searched for a partner in the Middle East and it’s important for us to have found an incredibly creative and reliable ally in Michael, Pabz and their strong team, to fit within our roster of excellence. We can’t wait to introduce them to our client

network”.

Michael Ahmadzadeh, co-founder and executive producer, electriclimeº said, “For us, film is about more than production - it’s about stories with heart, beauty, and craft, built on trust and the talent of our people. Partnering with JW Collective lets us share that philosophy with a wider creative network. With more than a decade of high-brand work throughout the Middle East, Thailand, Korea, Asia and ANZ, we aspire to deliver work that inspires, challenges, and pushes boundaries."

