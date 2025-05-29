senckađ
Electriclime° Signs Keane Pearce Shaw for Asia and AUNZ Representation

29/05/2025
22
Share
Known for his high-octane, character-driven style, Keane joins the electriclime° roster to bring bold, kinetic storytelling to new creative partnerships across the region

electriclime° announce the signing of dynamic director Keane Pearce Shaw for representation across Asia and Australia-New Zealand (ANZ).

Known for his electric energy and unique visual style, Keane brings a kinetic, character-driven approach to filmmaking that often fuses comedy with bold aesthetic choices.

With a background in music and entertainment, starting as a talent liaison for MTV, he kickstarted a directing career which has seen him work with major brands such as Nike, Adidas, Knorr, and many more.

He also has nearly a decade of experience working with top-tier sporting talent from around the world, including Lionel Messi, David Beckham, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Keane has built a reputation for his ability to capture high-pressure performances in short windows of time and he thrives on bringing authentic energy to screen.

Keane’s creative process is grounded in exploration and play. “All of my best ideas come from being silly. I love diving into rabbit holes and finding humour and beauty in unexpected places,” he said. “When everything clicks on set and you’re seeing those crazy ideas come to life—there’s nothing better.”

The decision to join electriclime° is one Keane sees as a perfect fit for his visual style and adventurous spirit. “I’m always fascinated with the eastern hemisphere—from the vibrant colours to gritty backdrops, there’s so much visual personality to tap into. It fits how I shoot and think.”

Describing his directing style as “like drinking 12 espressos in a row,” Keane’s energy and vision are set to bring a fresh, high-octane approach to the electriclime° roster as he dives into new creative partnerships across the region.

To see work from Keane, click here. To see more from electriclime°, click here.

To team up with Keane on an upcoming project, you can contact jason@electriclime.film.

