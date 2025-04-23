EDITION
Edelman Canada
Marketing & PR
Toronto, Canada
https://www.edelman.ca/
Ava.Shafman@edelman.com
+1 416-979-1120
Canada’s Cannes Contenders 2025
13/06/2025
Hellmann’s Hunts for Canada’s Best Homemade Burger
12/06/2025
For Judy John, a Titanium Idea Must Leave the Industry Different than It Found It
11/06/2025
Dove Men+Care Wants Canadian Dads to Celebrate ‘Most Important Role’ on LinkedIn
09/06/2025
AICP Awards 2025: Work for Apple, IKEA and Doechii Earn Top Honours
06/06/2025
IKEA Canada ‘SHT’ Wins Top Prize at AICP Next Awards
04/06/2025
The Globe and Mail Announces the 2025 Young Lions Canadian Competition Winners
01/05/2025
The 2025 Young Lions Canadian Competition Shortlists Announced
16/04/2025
The Power of Purpose-Driven Marketing: How IKEA Is Tackling the Canadian Sleep Poverty Problem
03/04/2025
This Captain Morgan Phone Case Helps You Live in the Moment
03/04/2025
AXE Canada Invites Singles to Sniff Instead of Swipe for Their Next Match
21/03/2025
Hellmann’s Encourages Canadians to End Condiment Hoarding and Clear Out Their Fridges
19/03/2025
