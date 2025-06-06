AICP Awards 2025: Work for Apple, IKEA and Doechii Earn Top Honours

​AICP Week culminated tonight with the annual gala at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York.



The Best of Show winners for the AICP's three awards shows were screened and celebrated: the AICP Show’s Advertising Excellence award, the Next Awards’ Most Next winner and the Post Awards’ Best of Show.

AICP CEO Matt Miller was joined on stage to discuss the top honourees and the wider AICP Week by two of the shows' respective chairpersons: Patrick Milling-Smith, co-founder and CEO, SMUGGLER Group, and chairperson of the AICP Show, and James Razzall, president of advertising, North America of Framestore and chairperson of the AICP Post Awards.

Reflecting on this year's awards after 33 years presenting them at "laboratory of learning" MoMA, Matt said, "The people here in this room and the work that we honour is a factor of the independent thought and magic that happens thanks to our creative soul. It’s up to everyone to make sure that soul survives."











"Makers, shapers and creators are never going out of style," added Patrick. "We are on the front lines of our own evolution, and how we embrace new tools and opportunities will define our industry's next chapter... remembering that nothing good comes from isolation.

"As we embrace new opportunities, we can also remember that not all that is new is better, not all that is fast is good, and not all that is loud is true." He continued, "Among award shows, the AICP has always stood apart for its deeper mandate, not just to celebrate excellent work, but to support and empower the production community through common standards and best practices. We are stronger and more additive when we recognise the necessity and value of gathering our collective knowledge and experience."

As for 2025's top prizes, The AICP Show’s Advertising Excellence winner went to 'Flock' for Apple, directed by Ivan Zachariáš of SMUGGLER.









Apple was the most honoured brand in the AICP Show, with 11 honours, followed by A$AP Rocky and Uber (Uber Eats & Uber One) with three wins in the Show.



The Most Next honour, the AICP Next Awards’ Best of Show winner, went to IKEA Canada’s 'SHT', created by Edelman Canada.









The most honoured production or development companies at the Next Awards this year with three honours each were The Mill; Sweetshop; and Mojo Supermarket. Apple Immersive Media; Division 7; Cadence Films; Indiana Production; Let it Rip; Picture North; and Rakish all earned two honours.

The Best of Show winner of the AICP Post Awards this year was editor Sebastian Zotoff of MakeMake Entertainment/Rock Paper Scissors for Doechii’s 'Denial is a River' music video.













The most honoured directors in the AICP Show for 2025 were: Vania and Muggia of ICONOCLAST, with five honours; Ivan Zachariáš of SMUGGLER with four wins; and David Shane of O Positive with three winning pieces in the Show. The Best New Director honour went to Leve Kuehl, for UNHCR’s 'Through My Eyes', a brand-direct piece produced by UPPERFAST, The Sweetspot and 27km. Kuehl now directs via The Sweetspot.



The winning entries for 2025, as well as each year’s collection of winners, can be viewed exclusively at www.aicpawards.com, the AICP Awards Archive website.

