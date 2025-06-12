senckađ
Hellmann’s Hunts for Canada’s Best Homemade Burger

12/06/2025
Social campaign calls on Canadians to get grilling for the chance to win a Kamado grill

Grilling season is more than just burgers - it’s about backyard bragging rights, homemade pride, and the iconic ingredient that brings it all together: Hellmann’s.

This summer, Hellmann’s is on a nationwide hunt for Canada’s best homemade burger - powered by community, creators, and a lot of mayo. Hellmann’s is calling on Canadians to show off their signature burger for a chance to win an epic grilling prize and bragging rights. 

As entries roll in, Hellmann’s will spotlight the best submissions, keep the heat going with content from some of our favourite food creators, and make sure every burger lover feels seen and sauced.  Last date for submissions is June 19th. After that, keep an eye out on the winner selection happening at @HellmannCanada on IG from June 25th to June 28th. 

