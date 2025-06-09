Dove Men+Care Wants Canadian Dads to Celebrate ‘Most Important Role’ on LinkedIn

To mark Father’s Day, Dove Men+Care invites Canadian Dads and father figures to update their LinkedIn profiles with one of their most meaningful life roles: 'Dad.' Rolling out across Canada, the campaign encourages fathers to recognise and celebrate fatherhood as a full-time role and claim space for it on a platform traditionally reserved for professional milestones.



As part of the campaign, Canadian Dads are encouraged to use LinkedIn’s 'Add position' feature to reflect their role as a father and join a growing movement of men reshaping the traditional definition of masculinity, identity, and care. Making fatherhood LinkedIn official, Dove Men+Care sparks a broader conversation that urges men to treat personal milestones with the same importance and visibility as professional ones.

“Too often, men proudly share promotions, but rarely the presence and care they bring at home,” said Divya Singh, general manager, personal care, Unilever Canada. “With this campaign, we are redefining success to include care and celebrate the powerful role

fathers and father figures play beyond the workplace.”



To kickstart the movement, Dove Men+Care partnered with founder/CEO Ross Simmonds, sports commentator Donnovan Bennett, celebrity chef and TV host Dave Rocco, and innovation strategist Shawn Kanungo. Each thought leader, known in Canada for their professional achievements, are sharing their personal fatherhood stories alongside custom visuals designed by Toronto-based illustrator Mateusz Napieralski.

Canadians are encouraged to download and re-share these custom illustrations along with their own fatherhood update and journey.

"When men see fatherhood as a vital part of who they are, it positively shapes their mental health and emotional well-being," said Dr. Andrew Howlett, a Toronto-based Child and Family Psychiatrist, and co-founder of the Fathers’ Mental Health Network. "By valuing and supporting active fatherhood, we help dads feel recognised and empowered - building resilient families and healthier communities."



As a long-time partner of Dove Men+Care, Dad Central , a national organisation that provides research, programming, resources, and a community to support father involvement, is helping amplify the campaign through its extensive community network.

The group is also contributing expert insight on the cultural importance of active fatherhood and its long-term impact on society.



The campaign runs nationally in the lead-up to Father’s Day, encouraging Dads across Canada to take part on LinkedIn.

