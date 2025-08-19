Good Start Baby Formula Launches Bold Call to End Feeding Judgement

Across Canada, new parents often face judgment and pressure to feed their babies "the right way." Good Start® formula has launched ‘Suck It’, a bold new campaign that defends every parent's informed feeding decision, as a baby's nourished tummy is what matters most. Developed with the support of McCann (creative/advertising), Edelman (PR), and Spark Foundry (media), the campaign takes on one of the most emotionally charged issues in parenting today: feeding shame. This summer, the brand is leading a national movement against feeding judgement—no apologies needed.

Good Start® formula fully supports Health Canada's guidance that breast milk is the best food for newborn babies and their recommendation to feed breast milk only for the first six months. At the same time, Good Start® formula recognises that breastfeeding isn't always possible, or the right fit, for every family. Whether new parents decide to breastfeed, formula-feed, or do a combination of both, their informed choice is valid and deserves respect. To the side-eyes, shame, and outdated opinions? Good Start® formula encourages new parents to say: "Suck It".

"Feeding your baby isn't one-size-fits-all and it shouldn't feel like it has to be," said Karman Colosimo, senior marketing manager, Good Start® formula. "'Suck It' is our way of helping parents feel confident and unapologetic in their informed feeding choices. It's about empowerment, support and community. In those first six months, what new parents need is support, not judgment," added Karman.

To help turn words into action, Good Start® formula is giving away ‘Suck It’ gift packs to the first 150 people sign up for this campaign at NourishedTummy.ca, and who are or become eligible members of the Good Start™ Baby Club. Each gift pack includes three limited-edition bottle sleeves and a complimentary bottle. For every new member of the Good Start™ Baby Club who signs up or registers interest for the ‘Suck It’ gift pack through NourishedTummy.ca during this campaign, they will donate one package of Good Start® infant formula to Food Banks Canada, helping ensure more babies across the country can be nourished.

Parents are also encouraged to share their stories online by tagging Good Start® formula on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube with hashtags #SaySuckIt, #FeedYourWay, and #NourishedTummy to celebrate their choices and help inspire a future where all feeding journeys are respected and supported.

