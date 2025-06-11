For Judy John, a Titanium Idea Must Leave the Industry Different than It Found It

The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions is considered by many to be the most prestigious award at the entire Cannes Lions festival. It demands work that truly has reshaped the creative landscape as it is known – that which has tangibly moved the industry forward in a meaningful way. There are no categories, and to truly demonstrate the breakthrough nature of each project, entrants are expected to present their work to the jury, as case studies alone aren’t enough to win. Here, the idea – and its execution – are everything.



To this end, it takes a very special person to serve as president of the Titanium Lions jury, who, this year, is Judy John, global chief creative officer at Edelman. Having helped the independent communications firm bring home a Titanium Lion last year, she knows just what it takes to win. But, more than that, her long track record of transformative ideas, such as ‘Always #LikeAGirl’ – which won the Emmy for Outstanding Commercial, was named by CBS as one of the top three Super Bowl Commercials of all time, and won a D&AD Black Pencil – demonstrate a real penchant for driving culture via creativity, which will prove useful as she leads her fellow jurors through the adjudication process.



To find out more about what this process will look like, the types of creativity and presentations she’ll be looking for, and just what the chance to partake in this category means to her, LBB’s Jordan Won Neufeldt sat down with Judy for a chat.

​





LBB> What is it about the Titanium Lion that really excites or interests you? And, seeing as it’s one of the most unique Lions at Cannes, what does the opportunity to lead this jury mean to you?





Judy> What I love about the Titanium Lion is that the category wasn’t built to reward what fits, but rather, it exists to recognise what doesn’t. Titanium isn’t a collection of what wins Grand Prix in other categories; we’re rewarding the future of creativity before it becomes the norm. Titanium is about cultural relevance, creative audacity, and ideas that force the industry to recalibrate. That’s what makes it such a privilege to chair the Titanium jury.







LBB> Looking at last year's Grand Prix winner, ‘DoorDash-All-The-Ads’, what qualities do you think were most important in ensuring it became a champion?





Judy> ‘DoorDash-All-The-Ads’ was an audacious and ambitious idea that had a high level of difficulty due to its real-time aspect: delivering all the products of the Super Bowl. It turned every ad into an ad for DoorDash by adding the product to the cart, and then creating an epic promo code which included every item advertised.







LBB> Building on this, in your opinion, what constitutes a strong contender in the Titanium category?





Judy> A Titanium idea needs to do more than just stand out; it needs to stand apart. It’s not just about creativity, it’s about creativity that creates change. That could mean changing a business model, creating a new way to engage with people or culture, or setting a new industry standard. It rewrites rules, reshapes industries, or redefines the role creativity can play in business and society.



That’s exactly why DP World’s ‘The Move to Minus 15’ was recognised last year. It wasn’t just a campaign, it was a systemic intervention. Creativity challenged a century-old global shipping standard and proved it could lead a coalition, influence policy, and drive tangible climate action.



A strong Titanium contender provokes, innovates, and leaves the industry different than it found it. It’s the kind of work you wish you’d made, because it mattered.







LBB> Broadly speaking, how are you preparing yourself and your jury for adjudication this year? What does “provocative, boundary-busting and envy-inspiring” work look like to you?





Judy> We’ve spent a lot of time up front level setting and talking about what Titanium isn’t, so we can get really sharp on what it is. We’re not rewarding what’s been done before, we’re rewarding bravery, ambition and ingenuity. We’re looking for the X-factor that pushes creativity in all forms. This is the work that redefines the job of creativity in business and culture.







LBB> Equally notable is the fact that contenders within the category have to deliver a presentation. Why do you think this is so important to the Titanium process, and how will this element factor into your evaluation?





Judy> The live presentation gives us the ability to interrogate these breakthrough ideas: how they got there creatively, and how they made it happen. We want to understand the level of difficulty, the challenges, the solutions and the impact. We want to delve into the questions that weren’t answered in the written submission and case study. The presentation has the ability to make, or break, a contender.







LBB> With all that in mind, considering there are no categories for Titanium, how will you evaluate breakthrough ideas against each other? Are there specific factors that will allow you to gauge the merit of each project?





Judy> Great question. It is hard at first to judge the long list with no categories. So, we start by asking what makes this idea Titanium. We look at ambition, impact and originality. Did this idea open a new path creatively? Did it drive change, culturally, socially, or commercially?



We’re judging ideas that defy easy categorisation, so it comes down to: did it break the mold, and will it set a new one?







LBB> Overall, in your opinion, how has the Titanium category evolved since Cannes Lions 2024? Are there trends you expect to see this year?





Judy> Titanium evolves every year. That’s its purpose, to set the new standard. Titanium is also a reflection of society and culture – what it cares about – which continues to evolve.



This year, in a world that’s become more divided and nationalistic, I expect to see ideas that bridge the divide. And as governments are challenged to address the needs of the people, I expect to see companies and brands stepping up.







LBB> As part of this, what are the current big debates within the industry that you expect to see coming through in the judging?





Judy> One of the big debates that continues is around the measurable impact of creativity in business – it being a true business driver. The work that wins will be a demonstration of creativity’s impact, not by talking about change, but by embodying it.







LBB> Finally, Cannes is also a time of celebration. What will you be celebrating this year, and doing outside the jury room?





Judy> We’ve had a good run of work at Edelman the last five years that’s created impact and earned attention for our clients, from shoppable preloved fashion runways to rethinking frozen food standards. I’m proud of what we’ve made, but even prouder of our teams. So, I’ll be celebrating with them.



I’m also looking forward to meeting up with friends and clients over a dinner or two at the intersection of the Gutter Bar and Martinez. See you there!



