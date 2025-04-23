EDITION
Deutsch
Advertising Agency
Los Angeles, USA
https://www.deutsch.com
alicia.montes@deutschinc.com
415-209-3009
Deutsch Brings on Class of New Talent for Lil Deutschers Day
29/07/2025
Deutsch Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with 6 Hires
03/07/2025
Gabby Windey Asks Is it Chicken or Tacos in Taco Bell's Nugget Spot
15/05/2025
Taco Bell’s Nuggets Are So Confusingly Good, Even Gabby Windey Is Having a Chicken Identity Crisis
28/04/2025
Pizza Hut Introduces Ultimate Delivery Legend Peter Zahut for March Madness
26/03/2025
Total Wireless Encourages Your Ambition to Thrive with Bold Campaign
20/03/2025
Meet the Super Bowl LIX Creative MVPs
18/02/2025
Super Bowl LIX: Adland Reactions
10/02/2025
Deutsch on Bringing Kieran Culkin as a Beluga Whale to the Super Bowl
10/02/2025
Rob Gronkowski Invites You to Dig Into Pizza Hut's Ultimate Bundle for Super Bowl 2025
07/02/2025
Kieran Culkin Stars as a Genius Beluga Whale in NerdWallet’s Super Bowl 2025 Ad
06/02/2025
Talking Beluga Demonstrates Genius IQ in NerdWallet's Super Bowl Teaser
27/01/2025
