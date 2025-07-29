senckađ
Hires, Wins & Business
Deutsch Brings on Class of New Talent for Lil Deutschers Day

29/07/2025
Lil’ Deutschers hit the ground running to help meet rising Los Angeles production demand

In a bold, history-making move aligned with California’s surging investment in its creative economy, Deutsch has announced the onboarding of a robust new class of 30 Gen Alpha talent.

This strategic talent acquisition comes on the heels of Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement of a record-breaking expansion of California’s Film and Television Tax Credit program, aimed at bolstering in-state production. Deutsch, ever the agency of innovation and ‘firsts,’ saw the writing on the wall: the future of content creation has shorter attention spans and even shorter stature.

“Hollywood’s coming home,” said Diego de la Maza, chief production officer, Deutsch. “We needed agile thinkers, and unfiltered creativity.”

These Lil’ Deutschers have hit the ground running ideating TikTok-first storytelling strategies, aggressively colouring outside the lines in brainstorms, and insisting all client decks include at least one dinosaur sticker.

With California's commitment to fuelling local production, Deutsch is proud to cultivate tomorrow’s creative leaders today and provide a platform for big ideas from small people.

LOL Just kidding. It's Lil Deutschers Day!

