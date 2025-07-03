Deutsch Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with 6 Hires

Above (left to right): Meghan Miloradovic, SVP, account director, Andrew Sligar, EVP, group account director, Declan Byrnes-Enoch, SVP, group creative director, David Horowitz, EVP, executive creative director, Victor Monclús-González, SVP, group creative director, Camille Cheeks-Lomax, EVP, group account director

​Deutsch has appointed six of the industry’s leading creative and account leaders, strengthening the agency’s leadership bench to best serve its clients. Working across Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Verizon Value, they bring deep experience in integrated marketing, breakthrough creative, and culturally resonant storytelling.

* Declan Byrnes-Enoch, SVP, group creative director – Taco Bell

* Camille Cheeks-Lomax, EVP, group account director – Taco Bell

* David Horowitz, EVP, executive creative director – Verizon Value

* Meghan Miloradovic, SVP, account director – Pizza Hut

* Victor Monclús-González, SVP, group creative director – Verizon Value

* Andrew Sligar, EVP, group account director – Verizon Value

“These leaders bring the kind of creativity, strategic intelligence, and cultural instinct that iconic brands demand. We’re building teams that are as ambitious as the brands we partner with,” said Kim Getty, CEO of Deutsch.

But if you ask them how they landed at Deutsch–you’ll get six very different stories. From New York to Los Angeles, from Amsterdam to Sydney, this cohort didn’t follow one singular road to the agency’s account and creative leadership teams. Learn more about each of these leaders’ unique road to leadership at Deutsch:

Declan Byrnes-Enoch

SVP, Group Creative Director – Taco Bell

A global creative leader with experience across the US, Ireland, Australia, and the UK, Declan joins to help lead creative for Taco Bell at Deutsch. After five years at Dentsu, where he led work for Subway, Oreo, and Oscar Mayer, he remains driven to not only deliver world class creative but business impact as well. As a creative with a Kellogg MBA, he “always had a deep interest in our clients' businesses. The idea that we could make some jokes late at night and eventually have a CEO talk about how it affected their Q3 sales was a thrilling idea.”

Camille Cheeks-Lomax

EVP, Group Account Director – Taco Bell

Camille’s path has been paved by a sharp strategic lens and a deep understanding of culturally resonant storytelling. Prior to joining Deutsch, she held leadership roles at Wieden+Kennedy, Anomaly, and Droga5, with career highlights including a McDonald’s Super Bowl campaign, The Saweetie Meal, and high-impact brand work for Visa, Corona, and Hinge. Coming to Deutsch to lead the Taco Bell Account feels full circle for Camille: “The brand’s fearless approach to marketing and deep connection with its audience made it an easy and exciting decision,” she says. Her ambition? “To create the kind of dope work people want to share in the group chat.”

David Horowitz

EVP, Executive Creative Director – Verizon Value (Straight Talk, Total Wireless)

David’s path took him from head writer at MTV to Emmy-winning director and chief creative officer at Mekanism. Joining Deutsch to lead creative across the Verizon Value portfolio, David is focused on work that bridges innovation and cultural relevance. His reel includes everything from ‘It’s On Us’ for the Obama White House to campaigns for HBO, Bud Light, and Biden’s 2020 campaign. What brought him to Deutsch? “The supportive atmosphere, the smart thinkers, and the commitment to doing great and culturally disruptive work.”

Meghan Miloradovic

SVP, Account Director – Pizza Hut

Meghan’s journey crisscrossed some of the most iconic shops in LA and NYC, from BBDO to TBWA to Anomaly, before bringing her to Deutsch. Meghan joined Deutsch to lead the Pizza Hut account. With her experience in building high-energy teams and impact-driven work, she focuses on delivering modern marketing for legacy brands. What drives her day to day? “My ambition is always to build the team everyone at the agency wants to work on. The team that is having the most fun while doing the best work that is making a real impact on the business.”

Victor Monclús-González

SVP, Group Creative Director – Verizon Value (Straight Talk, Total Wireless)

​Victor joins Deutsch to bring a fresh creative perspective and cultural fluency to the Verizon Value portfolio. Most recently working at MullenLowe, Victor’s rich global experience extends from top shops around the globe, (Amsterdam, London, and Barcelona, NY), where he created award-winning campaigns for Nike, Volkswagen, Booking.com, and Harvey Nichols. What he looks forward to the most at Deutsch, “creating the kind of work that gets talked about.”

Andrew Sligar

EVP, Group Account Director – Verizon Value (Straight Talk, Total Wireless)

Andrew comes to Deutsch with over 15 years of integrated marketing leadership across brands like Samsung, Meta, Uber, and Verizon. Andrew brings deep telco category experience and strategic approach to the team where he has begun leading on the Verizon Value account in New York focusing on the agency’s integrated work for Straight Talk and Total ensuring performance across platforms and audiences. “I’m thrilled to join forces with this talented group, to bring incredible work to the category with a ton of creative opportunities.”

