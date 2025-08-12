senckađ
Deutsch Relaunches Free Brand Building Programme as ‘Together We Bloom’

12/08/2025
14
Share
The free brand-building programme aims to expand support for entrepreneurs and small business owners in Los Angeles

Deutsch has relaunched its free brand-building programme for entrepreneurs and small business owners in Los Angeles, Together We Bloom, with a focus on expanding to reach underserved business owners in the areas that need it most.

“Reaffirming our commitment to entrepreneurship, creativity, and diversity within our community not only uplifts those around us but also fuels our own innovation and entrepreneurial spirit,” said Ayn Howze, EVP, head of advocacy and communications at Deutsch. “Blackness in Full Bloom has been a transformative initiative for Deutsch, empowering Black-owned businesses and strengthening our shared purpose since its inception. In the wake of the devastating LA wildfires, we saw that a neighborhood-focused approach made it easier to connect with and serve communities in a truly meaningful way so we expanded and rebranded the programme to include more business owners, driving deeper impact and greater inclusivity.”

Together We Bloom is a free brand-building programme for local entrepreneurs with expert-led, two-hour weekly workshops covering essential marketing verticals, including strategy, media, design, and production from Deutsch experts.

The most recent cohort included local Pasadena businesses: The Portrait Space and Neon Retro Arcade.

"Our invitation to join Together We Bloom was a game-changer. As a small business affected by the L.A. Wildfires, the support provided by Deutsch gave us a much-needed creative recharge during a challenging year. The sessions were empowering, practical and we are so grateful for the opportunity to learn from their talented teams,” said the founders of Neon Retro Arcade, Mia Mazadiego and Mark Guenther.

"As small local business owners, we often don’t get the type of support that larger ones do! Together We Bloom was such a great gesture from Deutsch to hone in on the different aspects of our business such as PR, strategy, paid media, and more. We truly appreciate being a part of the programme and took away valuable information and next steps to grow our photo studio and event space,” said the founders of The Portrait Space, Victoria Lee and Jeffrey Kwok.

Originally launched in February 2020 as a Black History Month initiative, the programme’s success within the agency led to its evolution into a recurring series, now held two–three times per year. The next cohort will focus on founders in the historic neighborhood of Leimert Park, with future cohorts expanding to additional communities across Greater Los Angeles.

v2.25.1