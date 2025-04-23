EDITION
Coolr
Social Media Agency
London, UK
https://wearecoolr.com/
hello@wearecoolr.com
020 3404 4865
Coolr Names Alex MacLaverty First Chief Operating Officer
11/08/2025
Coolr Appoints Ita Waller as First Chief People Officer
26/06/2025
Coolr Builds for the Future with New Growth Leadership Team
06/05/2025
Mecca Bingo Appoints Coolr to Transform Social Strategy
09/04/2025
How Production Became Central to Pitching
26/03/2025
UK Social Agency Coolr Announces Record Year of Growth
14/02/2025
Martin Kemp Shares Personal Stories for Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month Bupa Campaign
11/11/2024
GCP Invests in Coolr
07/11/2024
Coolr Appoints Matt Millin-Brawn as New Director of Strategy
16/09/2024
5 Things We Learnt from Elon Musk and Donald Trump's Interview
13/08/2024
Traditional TV Is Declining, but Social Media Is Rising
09/07/2024
Cannes Lions 2024: How Was That For You?
28/06/2024
