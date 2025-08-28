Coolr Appoints Sarah Hains as Client Partner

​Coolr, one of the fastest-growing independent UK social media agencies that works with Deliveroo, Burger King and Lidl GB, has appointed Sarah Hains as a client partner, a newly created role designed to support the agency’s expanding client base and continued growth.

With over 15 years of experience leading digital-first brand strategies and integrated campaigns, Sarah brings a wealth of global expertise to the Coolr team. An early adopter of social-first strategy, she was instrumental in launching Nike’s early social media presence with AKQA, and her career since then spans work with some of the world’s most influential brands including Apple and Red Bull.

This includes a decade working with Nike across EMEA and global markets in senior client services roles at agencies AKQA and most recently, Anchor Leg where she led work for Nike Women and Nike Running.

Founded in the UK in 2017, Coolr has rapidly grown into a leading social media agency of record for many global brands. In 2024, the agency delivered an exceptional year with 70% growth and, in November, secured investment from private equity firm Growth Capital Partners (GCP), further fueling its ambitious plans for the future.

In her new role at Coolr, Sarah will work alongside Katie Fieldman, client partner, to co-lead the client services function. She is responsible for overseeing a growing portfolio of clients, including Lidl, Burger King, BUPA, Hilton, Britvic, and JetBrains. Her remit includes driving strategic and creative excellence, strengthening client relationships, and nurturing a high-performing team environment. Sarah is also deeply committed to developing future leaders - championing young talent and creating space for emerging voices to thrive within agency life.

Reporting directly to managing director, Olivia Blairman, Sarah joins Coolr at a pivotal moment of leadership expansion. Her appointment follows a series of senior hires, including Alex MacLaverty as the company’s first chief operating officer, Ita Waller as its inaugural chief people officer, and the promotion of Karen Forbes to the newly created position of chief growth officer earlier this year.

Sarah Hains, client partner at Coolr, said, “I’m passionate about delivering standout creative which is grounded in smart strategy, and helping brands build authentic, lasting relationships with their audiences through engaging content and experiences. I’m equally focused on developing high-performing teams and championing emerging talent. Coolr’s ambition and energy match my own, and I can’t wait to help drive growth, push boundaries, and lead a team delivering exceptional work.”

Adam Clyne, founder and CEO at Coolr, said, “Sarah brings a rare combination of strategic thinking, creative firepower, and deep experience with some of the world’s most iconic brands. She was part of the wave that helped shape social-first strategy in its earliest days, and that foundation continues to drive her approach to building culturally relevant, high-impact work.”