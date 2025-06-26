Coolr Appoints Ita Waller as First Chief People Officer

Coolr, one of the fastest-growing independent UK social media agencies who work with Samsung UK, Burger King and Lidl GB, has appointed Ita Waller as its first chief people officer - as the agency continues to evolve from a fast-growth challenger to a scaled business. Ita joins the senior leadership team and reports directly to founder & CEO, Adam Clyne.



As chief people officer, Ita is leading Coolr’s people strategy, overseeing a team of three in the UK, and working closely with the board to build a strategic, business-focused HR function. Her remit includes driving talent retention, enabling people to do their best work, and embedding the structures, processes and culture needed for Coolr’s next phase of growth.



This is a newly created role, introduced to elevate the agency’s approach to people and culture from operational HR to a more strategic and scalable model. It reflects Coolr’s continued growth and commitment to building a thriving workplace as it scales.



Ita brings over 25 years of experience across people and operations roles, having previously held senior positions at TMW and Unlimited (part of Accenture Song). She’s passionate about building inclusive environments where talent feels supported - particularly in high-performance, fast-paced industries like social and digital. Her approach is rooted in practical support for mental health and wellbeing.



Ita’s personal mission is to help businesses mature into more structured, strategic operations - without losing their creative edge. Her appointment marks a significant step forward in Coolr’s journey toward becoming a world-class creative business with a strong people-first foundation.



Ita Waller said, “Joining Coolr at this point in its growth means helping to shape a people strategy that’s fit for scale - while preserving the creative culture that makes the agency unique. I’m focused on building a supportive, inclusive environment where people can thrive, and ensuring that our ways of working evolve in line with the business.”



Adam Clyne, founder and CEO commented, “As we continue to scale the business and evolve how we work, bringing in Ita marks an important step in our journey. She brings a brilliant mix of strategic thinking and people-first leadership that will help us build for the long term. We’re growing fast - but we want to do it in the right way - and Ita will be key to shaping the culture and structure we need for the future.”

