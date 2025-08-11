Coolr Names Alex MacLaverty First Chief Operating Officer

​Coolr, one of the fastest-growing independent UK social media agencies that works with Deliveroo, Burger King and Lidl GB, has appointed Alex MacLaverty as its first chief operating officer (COO), marking the next step in the agency’s growth ambitions.



Alex brings over 25 years’ experience and has held global chief operating officer roles at two of the fastest growing international comms and marketing agencies of recent years; Hotwire and Clarity. Central to building both businesses from 30-people boutiques into 200+ headcount industry leaders, Alex ran multiple teams across the US, Europe and APAC.

Alex will have a pivotal role in ensuring that Coolr’s international expansion is a success, while also maintaining the strong culture and operational excellence at the heart of the business.

In this new role at Coolr, Alex will report directly to founder and CEO Adam Clyne, helping the agency with its rapid expansion programme.



This latest senior appointment follows the recent announcement of Ita Waller as the agency’s first chief people officer, and the promotion of Karen Forbes to the newly created role of chief growth officer earlier this year. The newly bolstered leadership team comes after investment from Growth Capital Partners (GCP) at the beginning of 2025 and reflects Coolr’s continued commitment to elevate its market presence and its expertise in helping brands win on social.



Alex MacLaverty, chief operating officer at Coolr, said, “The creativity of the amazing team at Coolr, coupled with the calibre of recent client wins, is a true testament to the outstanding work they’re delivering every day, and I’m really looking forward to rolling up my sleeves as we enter this next exciting phase of Coolr’s journey.”



Adam Clyne, founder and CEO at Coolr, said, “Welcoming Alex to the leadership team at Coolr represents a major milestone in Coolr’s evolution. With over 25 years of proven success elevating agencies - while preserving their creative spirit and cultural DNA - she brings exactly the leadership and vision we need to shape Coolr’s future."



He continued, “The opportunity for social and influencer marketing continues to grow with huge momentum and Coolr is in a category-leading position to capitalise on this with a world-class team, a proven track record in this space and a hunger to win. Alex will help us to stay on track with our plans and get us to the next stage of our journey!”

