Born Licensing
Consultant
London, UK
https://bornlicensing.com/
contact@bornlicensing.com
-
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Faster Than a Speeding Brief: Why Superman Still Soars in Advertising
04/07/2025
Roaring Back to Life: Why Jurassic World: Rebirth Is a Licensing Dream
25/06/2025
2025 Licensing Expo: Born Licensing's Takeaways
13/06/2025
Invesco License ‘The Joy of Painting’ Clip Featuring Bob Ross for ‘Game Tape’ Spot
18/03/2025
Born Licensing Reveals 2025 Showreel
13/01/2025
Sainsbury’s and the BFG Unveil Their Phizz-Whizzing Christmas Campaign
01/11/2024
Popeye Says “Milk is Real Good” in Anchor’s Latest Campaign
01/10/2024
Scooby Doo's Velma and Daphne Break Free from Labels in TJ Maxx Spot
03/09/2024
Born Licensing’s 10th Anniversary: 10 Best Campaigns
30/07/2024
Ford Proves a 'Legend Never Dies' in Fast-Paced Capri Spot
17/07/2024
Born Licensing Nominated Twice at the Licensing International Excellence Awards 2024
09/05/2024
Beyond the Screen: Fictional Stars Take Over Social Media
03/04/2024
