Roaring Back to Life: Why Jurassic World: Rebirth Is a Licensing Dream

For fans, it's a chance to revisit the awe, suspense, and spectacle that defined the series. For the entertainment and licensing world, it’s something even bigger: a rare opportunity to tap into a property that is instantly recognisable, emotionally resonant, creatively rich, incredibly nostalgia-infused and has multigenerational appeal.

At Born Licensing, the team is especially excited because Jurassic World: Rebirth represents that rare intersection of cinematic scale and brand potential. This isn’t just a movie – it’s a licensing ecosystem in motion. Every new release breathes fresh life into the franchise's iconic characters, themes and imagery, creating fertile ground for advertisers to connect with audiences in bold, memorable ways. Whether it’s a 30-second spot, a product collaboration, or a tongue-in-cheek social activation, Jurassic IP brings instant cultural relevance: and that’s priceless in an attention economy.

The Jurassic franchise has a rich legacy in advertising. In fact, it’s one of the best examples of how entertainment IP can be used to create engaging, unexpected, and culturally resonant campaigns. To celebrate the upcoming release of the new movie, Born Licensing takes a trip down memory lane and highlight three of its favourite advertising campaigns featuring the iconic IP...

Jeep x Jurassic Park Super Bowl Commercial (2018)

Take Jeep, for example. In 2018, the automaker launched a Super Bowl spot that recreated the legendary T. rex chase scene from the original 1993 film – only this time, the hero wasn’t Dr. Ian Malcolm, but a new Jeep Wrangler. It wasn’t just a clever homage; it reinforced Jeep’s real-life connection to the film and aligned the brand with adventure, toughness, and a bit of blockbuster swagger.

Barbasol x Jurassic World: Dominion (2022)

Barbasol also embraced its Jurassic roots. In 2022, ahead of Jurassic World: Dominion, the shaving cream brand revived its iconic role in the franchise – yes, that can. Their campaign featured a series of spots that merged the Barbasol brand world with the Jurassic universe, including mock public service announcements warning about genetically modified dinosaurs. It was a fun, self-aware nod to fans that doubled as a clever use of IP.

Dr Pepper, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s

Dr Pepper leaned in with a limited-edition Jurassic-themed packaging and a campaign featuring in-universe 'Dino Trainers', bringing humour and fandom into the everyday grocery aisle. And let’s not forget Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, which launched Jurassic-themed burgers and collectible packaging to tie into the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. These campaigns didn’t just slap a logo on a product – they used characters, storylines, and visuals from the films to create memorable brand experiences.





Jurassic Park’s licensing potential is enormous

The power of licensing lies in that emotional shorthand: one logo, one roar, one silhouette of a T. rex, and your audience is instantly transported. For brands, that’s gold. And for creatives, it’s a playground of possibility.

As Jurassic World: Rebirth brings a new chapter (and potentially a new generation of fans) into the fold, the licensing potential is enormous. There’s room to tap into the vintage aesthetic of the ‘90s originals, the sleek tech-forward world of the newer films or even go tongue-in-cheek with the franchise’s most meme-able moments (hello, 'Clever girl').

At Born Licensing, the team is already imagining the creative ways this IP could evolve in advertising, and the Jurassic franchise reminds us why licensing matters: it transforms ordinary campaigns into pop culture moments. And in the crowded world of advertising, that’s more than clever. It’s essential.

As Universal’s licensing agent in the advertising and marketing space, Born Licensing is in a unique position to support agencies and brands looking to bring the Jurassic franchise into their campaigns. Whether you're working on a pitch or fleshing out a fully-fledged concept, Born Licensing can help explore how the IP can fit – without charging any clearance fees.