senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Thought Leaders in association withPartners in Crime
Group745

Happy Gilmore 2 Swings Back Onto Netflix - And Brands Are Jumping on Board

27/07/2025
22
Share
Born Licensing explores the brands who are jumping on the golf buggy to partner with the movie of the moment

It’s been nearly three decades since Adam Sandler first brought Happy Gilmore to life, and now the golf-club-wielding fan favourite is back. Netflix has just released Happy Gilmore 2, bringing a fresh wave of nostalgia to one of the most iconic sports comedies of the ’90s - and this time, the brand partnerships are as bold as Happy’s swing.

Subway tees up a nostalgia-driven partnership


One of the biggest activations tied to the launch is from Subway, which has taken Happy Gilmore from the fairway to the sandwich counter.

The Happy Gilmore Meal - launched to coincide with the sequel - includes a limited-edition collectible cup series featuring the film’s characters, cementing Subway’s place as one of the first major brand partners to ride the wave of the film’s return.

The campaign leans heavily into fan culture, giving long time fans a reason to revisit a classic and new audiences a way to join in the fun. It’s a great example of how an IP that resonates across generations can create instant impact for brands willing to embrace its personality.

How Born Licensing brought Chubbs back for the PGA Tour Superstore

While Subway’s campaign is brand new, the connection between Happy Gilmore and the licensing world isn’t.

In 2023, PGA Tour Superstore, working with Born Licensing, brought the beloved character Chubbs Peterson (played by Carl Weathers in the original film) back to screens in a series of TV spots.

By licensing the character from the original film, PGA Tour Superstore was able to weave authentic storytelling into their advertising, delighting fans with a surprising and nostalgic nod to one of golf’s most memorable fictional coaches.

The campaign demonstrated the power of licensing fictional characters in advertising: when done authentically, it turns an ad into a cultural moment.

The bigger picture: Why this matters


Happy Gilmore has always been more than just a comedy - it’s part of golf culture.

With Happy Gilmore 2 now live on Netflix, we’re seeing brands recognise the value of IP that carries decades of built-in fandom. From in-store activations to on-screen campaigns, the combination of nostalgia, humour and storytelling continues to resonate.

For agencies and marketers, this is a reminder: well-loved fictional characters aren’t just entertainment, they’re powerful brand assets.

Image source: Born Licensing

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Born Licensing
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Born Licensing
Pro-Face
Oikos x SpongeBob SquarePants
20/07/2025
Surgery
Inspira Health x Operation
20/07/2025
East Bound and Down
Charles Schwab x Smokey and the Bandit
20/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1