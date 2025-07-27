Happy Gilmore 2 Swings Back Onto Netflix - And Brands Are Jumping on Board

It’s been nearly three decades since Adam Sandler first brought Happy Gilmore to life, and now the golf-club-wielding fan favourite is back. Netflix has just released Happy Gilmore 2, bringing a fresh wave of nostalgia to one of the most iconic sports comedies of the ’90s - and this time, the brand partnerships are as bold as Happy’s swing.

Subway tees up a nostalgia-driven partnership

One of the biggest activations tied to the launch is from Subway, which has taken Happy Gilmore from the fairway to the sandwich counter.

The Happy Gilmore Meal - launched to coincide with the sequel - includes a limited-edition collectible cup series featuring the film’s characters, cementing Subway’s place as one of the first major brand partners to ride the wave of the film’s return.

The campaign leans heavily into fan culture, giving long time fans a reason to revisit a classic and new audiences a way to join in the fun. It’s a great example of how an IP that resonates across generations can create instant impact for brands willing to embrace its personality.

How Born Licensing brought Chubbs back for the PGA Tour Superstore

While Subway’s campaign is brand new, the connection between Happy Gilmore and the licensing world isn’t.

In 2023, PGA Tour Superstore, working with Born Licensing, brought the beloved character Chubbs Peterson (played by Carl Weathers in the original film) back to screens in a series of TV spots.

By licensing the character from the original film, PGA Tour Superstore was able to weave authentic storytelling into their advertising, delighting fans with a surprising and nostalgic nod to one of golf’s most memorable fictional coaches.

The campaign demonstrated the power of licensing fictional characters in advertising: when done authentically, it turns an ad into a cultural moment.

The bigger picture: Why this matters

Happy Gilmore has always been more than just a comedy - it’s part of golf culture.

With Happy Gilmore 2 now live on Netflix, we’re seeing brands recognise the value of IP that carries decades of built-in fandom. From in-store activations to on-screen campaigns, the combination of nostalgia, humour and storytelling continues to resonate.

For agencies and marketers, this is a reminder: well-loved fictional characters aren’t just entertainment, they’re powerful brand assets.

Image source: Born Licensing​