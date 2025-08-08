Wednesday World: How Season 2’s Brand Collaborations Bring Misfit Energy to Life

With gen z fan fervour and uncanny gothic flair, the series has become a creative playground for brands across categories. Here's how some of the most memorable (and chilling!) partnerships are channelling the show’s outcast energy into standout campaigns.

Cheetos: 'Thing-ertips of Cheetos'

Cheetos tapped Thing – the scuttling, disembodied hand – as its official promotional 'spokeshand'. In a cheeky Times Square takeover, Thing escaped an LED billboard, leaving behind trails of Cheetos dust ('Cheetle') across taxis, newsstands, and ads from other brands. The stunt amplified the rollout of Flamin’ Hot Fiery Skulls – spooky skull-shaped puffs in limited-edition packaging. It was mischief with maximum impact.

Wendy’s: 'Meal of Misfortune'

Wendy’s embraced the dark humour of Wednesday with a limited-edition combo straight from Nevermore. The Meal of Misfortune included 'Rest in 10-Piece' nuggets, 'Cursed & Crispy' fries in coffin-style cartons, a dark-cherry swirl 'Raven’s Blood' Frosty and two mystery 'Dips of Dread' (names like You Can’t Hyde and Grave Mistake spiced things up). Meanwhile, the app-based game 'Escape from Wednesday’s Woe' let fans play for $10,000 in eerie-themed challenges.

Booking.com: See the World Through Morticia’s Eyes

As Netflix’s ad-supported tier sponsor, Booking.com transformed travel into gothic elegance – with Morticia Addams (played by Catherine Zeta-Jones) as muse. The global campaign reimagined aspirational destinations with dark romanticism and cinematic flair, blurring the line between wanderlust and the macabre.

NuBank: Little Foot Goes from Oddity to Influencer

NuBank’s cheeky short film introduces 'Pezinho' (or 'Piecito' in Mexico) – a daring little foot who dreams of emulating Thing’s cult fame. With creative input from Wednesday director Tim Burton, and the presence of the official Thing performer, the campaign offered a playful narrative twist while spotlighting NuBank’s progressive financial tools.

Guaraná: Thing Meets Fizzy Inspiration

Brazil’s beloved Guaraná soft drink tapped Thing for limited-edition packaging and a digital campaign that fused supernatural flair with refreshment – bridging nostalgic branding with contemporary fandom energy.

NYX Professional Makeup: School’s Cool, but Goth is Cooler

NYX launched a limited-edition Wednesday-inspired makeup collection perfect for back-to-school rebellion. Deep-hued eyeshadows, bold eyeliners, and vampy lip oils gave fans the tools to channel their inner outcast with serious style.

Línea Directa: When Insurance Gets Weird

This Spanish insurer leaned into the unexpected with an ad campaign that riffed on Wednesday’s gothic unpredictability – transforming mundane insurance moments into delightfully unsettling storytelling.

Why These Partnerships Hit

Across industries and geographies, these activations succeed because they:

Fully embrace the tone – from cheddar-dusted chaos to gothic elegance.

Lean into humour and irony, reflecting Wednesday’s own dark wit.

Expand the show’s global footprint – translating its themes to local audiences while keeping a unified voice.

​

In Closing

In entertainment marketing, character-driven precision beats broad-stroke branding every time. Wednesday delivered something rarer than a streaming hit - it offered a creative code for partners to decode. Flexible, irreverent, and unmistakably gothic, it’s a licensing lesson in how to make collaborations feel like characters.

Image source: Born Licensing