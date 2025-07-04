Faster Than a Speeding Brief: Why Superman Still Soars in Advertising

At Born Licensing, we work with entertainment IP every day, helping brands and agencies license characters to tell bold, attention-grabbing stories. And few characters come with the built-in recognition, emotional resonance, and symbolic power of Superman. He’s more than just a cape and a logo. He’s a walking metaphor for hope, resilience, and doing the right thing – even when it’s hard.

For advertisers, that’s creative gold.

Superman has a long and successful history in campaigns that range from earnest to tongue-in-cheek. One of the most memorable examples is the nostalgic American Express campaign from the early 2000s, which paired Superman with Jerry Seinfeld in a short film-style TV spot. The animated ad followed the two as unlikely roommates navigating life in New York, with Superman saving the day (and Seinfeld’s dry cleaning) in typically heroic fashion. It was witty, self-aware, and charming-proof that with the right tone, even the most legendary IP can feel fresh and funny in an advertising context.

And while we haven’t yet brought Superman himself into an ad, we’ve been fortunate to work with other beloved Warner Bros. characters. Our ASDA x Buddy the Elf Christmas campaign brought festive nostalgia to a new generation, while TJ Maxx’s ‘Claim Your And’ empowering campaign paired Velma and Daphne from Scooby-Doo with brand messaging in a fun, stylised way. These campaigns show how iconic characters can enhance emotional storytelling, instantly connect with audiences, and create moments people genuinely remember.







Superman is a huge untapped opportunity for brands

As Superman returns to the big screen, the opportunity for brands isn’t just to borrow a cape or a logo, it’s to tap into a legacy that stands for something bigger. In a time when audiences crave optimism, integrity, and connection, Superman offers more than nostalgia. He offers relevance.

For agencies and creatives looking to break through the noise, character-led storytelling can deliver that extra spark – that immediate recognition, that emotional shorthand, that moment of cultural resonance. With the right creative approach, Superman isn’t just a character. He’s a campaign waiting to happen.

Now’s the time to think bigger, braver, and maybe even a little super.