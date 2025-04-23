EDITION
Biscuit Filmworks
Production Company
Los Angeles, USA
https://biscuitfilmworks.com/us/
shawn@biscuitfilmworks.com
+1 323 856 9200
Cannes Lions 2025 Grand Prix Winners in Entertainment, Gaming, Music, Sport, Design, Digital Craft, Film Craft and Industry Craft
18/06/2025
American Family Insurance Debuts Latest 'Life’s Better' Campaign Spots
21/05/2025
Hawaiian Tropic Turns up the Heat with Its Boldest Campaign Yet
16/05/2025
David Wilson Joins Biscuit Filmworks for Commercial Representation
23/04/2025
Hard Rock Bet Celebrates Jackpot Enthusiasts in Mockumentary-Inspired Spot
22/04/2025
Visionworks Has Eyecare for Every End of the Earth Situation
21/04/2025
Work of the Week: 11/04/25
11/04/2025
Rocket Reignites Belief in the American Dream with Reimagined 'Country Roads' Music Video
09/04/2025
Biscuit Filmworks Signs Director Aerin Moreno
20/02/2025
Rocket’s Super Bowl Singalong Shows Homeownership Is the Soul of the American Dream
10/02/2025
Work of the Week: 07/02/25
07/02/2025
Biscuit Filmworks Signs Filmmaker Jackie Bao
29/01/2025
