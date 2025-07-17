Apple Introduces Garrett the Cat to Showcase Clean Up on iPhone 16 Pro

​Apple has released a new campaign film spotlighting the powerful Clean Up feature in the Photos app on iPhone 16 Pro.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Andreas Nilsson, the playful short follows a couple as one partner uses the Clean Up tool to remove their cat, Garrett, from a photo—only to quickly reconsider and undo the change. The result is a light-hearted yet relatable moment that captures the everyday magic of smart photo editing.

Clean Up, powered by Apple Intelligence, allows users to easily remove unwanted objects from their photos while preserving the integrity of the moment. And with the ability to instantly undo edits, users maintain full control over their images.

The campaign will appear across Apple’s digital channels, social media platforms, and broadcast outlets, inviting users to explore how Clean Up can elevate their photo-taking experience.

Built from the ground up for Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 line up—including iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16, and iPhone 16e—offers advanced, context-aware tools to help users write, communicate, and create with ease. Apple Intelligence is also available on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Discover more about Apple Intelligence and iPhone 16 Pro:

​https://www.apple.com/iphone-16-pro/​

