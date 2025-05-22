Consumer Cellular Makes Saving a Visual Spectacle with Ted Danson and Fred Couples

​Consumer Cellular and Ted Danson are back—and this time, they’ve brought oversized piggy banks, a money-blowing machine, even golf legend Fred Couples, and a whole lot of savings.

On May 19, the wireless brand is launching a new campaign in partnership with creative AOR THE MAYOR featuring the ever-affable Ted Danson, aimed squarely at helping Americans 50+ save on their wireless bills. Including three national spots running across CTV and socials, the campaign helps potential and current customers realise that CCI offers a smarter, more affordable alternative to traditional wireless carriers.

In spots like 'Money Blower,' 'Piggy Bank,' and 'Date Night,' Ted Danson uses oversized props and playful scenarios to dramatize the savings message with a visual punch. A giant piggy bank flows with a never-ending wave of quarters from savings. A swirling money-blowing machine showers a cargo shorts-wearing customer with savings. With his signature mix of warmth and wit, Ted begs the question that consumers stuck in carrier cruise control must ask themselves: 'What am I even paying for?'

Consumer Cellular has also tapped golf icon Fred Couples to get in on the fun, targeting golf enthusiasts specifically with ‘Save Your Greens for the Greens’, showing consumers in two national spots that switching to CCI could mean saving enough for an extra round of golf each month. In 'Extra Round,' Fred Couples gets his solo moment to celebrate all the joys of golf while explaining that switching wireless carriers means saving green, for the green.

The spot titled 'Ted & Fred' shows Fred transported to Ted’s orange-hued CCI world via golf cart and tries out Ted’s role of CCI spokesperson in his best announcer voice, which Ted graciously gave his blessing for, to share that switching from Big Wireless to Consumer Cellular could save enough for extra rounds of golf each month. The two then cement their newfound friendship with matching Ted & Fred T-Shirts (and presumably drive off together into the sunset). ‘Save Your Green for the Greens’ comes on the heels of CCI’s recent NASCAR 'Half-Suit' campaign which seamlessly merged the wireless carrier’s product benefit into NASCAR culture and fandom.

“We don’t just want to tell people how much they can save. We want to show them. And bring those savings to life in a memorable way," said Tom Hamling, founder and CCO of THE MAYOR. "Sometimes that means a round of golf with your buddies and sometimes that means using a 20 foot, ceramic pig.”

Together, all five executions bring to life the campaign’s unifying message: “See how we can cut your bill." And the work is grounded in real consumer insight. While the 50+ audience is savvy about saving in most parts of their lives, they often overlook their phone bill. With 63% of Big Wireless customers having stayed with the same carrier for over five years—and 71% saying they “probably won’t switch”—Consumer Cellular is making the case that it's time to rethink the default.

“With prices still high at the pump and in the grocery aisle, every dollar counts for our target," said Carter Nance, VP of brand at Consumer Cellular. "While cell phone bills aren’t always top of mind, they should be—and that’s where we come in. With the unmistakable charm of Ted Danson and Fred Couples, we’re reminding customers that saving with Consumer Cellular can mean an extra date night, or even another round of golf each month.”

THE MAYOR and CCI’s ongoing partnership once again showcases a successful celebrity-based campaign that feels both aspirational and relatable. THE MAYOR has worked in partnership with CCI since early 2024 to support the brand in their mission to be the most beloved wireless company in the nation.

