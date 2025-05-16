senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Hawaiian Tropic Turns up the Heat with Its Boldest Campaign Yet

16/05/2025
271
Share
Inspired by the Kama Sutra, BBH USA's 'Tana Sutra' and Alix Earle invite sun-lovers to embrace the glow

Hawaiian Tropic is heating things up this summer with their boldest campaign yet, created in partnership with BBH USA, starring internet icon Alix Earle in a glow guide like no other.

Launching May 15th, the campaign ‘Tana Sutra’ is a playful Kama Sutra-inspired series of tan-tric positions designed to help you get that even, sun-kissed glow – lathering up and switching up every 15–20 minutes. This marks Hawaiian Tropic’s first major campaign, reintroducing the brand with a fresh, culturally resonant voice ahead of the summer season.

Shot in Miami by LA-based director Aerin Moreno, the campaign celebrates sun-kissed confidence, girlhood and cheekiness while reinforcing the brand’s philosophy. In an industry dominated by SPF-first messaging, Hawaiian Tropic is embracing the joy and feel-good glow of the sun – with the right protection, of course.

Also included in the launch is a limited-run illustrated Tana Sutra guidebook with bonus poses, giving fans a collectible way to embrace their inner glow-getter all summer long.

The campaign rolls out in phases, leading into the full :60 hero film launch on May 15 across social, and culminating in paid media going live from May 16 across social, OLV, streaming, and OOH plus ongoing social media influencer support all summer long.

For a category that’s often serious about sun protection, BBH USA and Hawaiian Tropic are reminding us that summer is supposed to be fun, flirtatious, and just a little bit sultry.

Veronique Mura, SVP and GM Edgewell Personal Care said, "This is a breakthrough moment for Hawaiian Tropic. ‘Tana Sutra’ is the largest creative campaign in the history of the brand,” said Veronique Mura, SVP/GM at Edgewell Personal Care. “It celebrates the goodness of the sun and Hawaiian Tropic’s vibrant heritage as the brand which has been inspiring people to unleash their more fun, sexier selves since 1969. This campaign represents a perfect blend of cheekiness, confidence, and glowing skin – and we are thrilled to have partnered with Alix Earle to bring it to life.”

Erica Roberts chief creative officer, BBH USA said, “Ask any sun-lover, including Alix Earle, and they’ll tell you—the secret to an even glow is switching positions every 15 to 20 minutes. That ritual inspired Tana Sutra—our playful and flirty glow-getting guide that nods to the brand’s iconic history while speaking directly to the bold, radiant energy of now.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from BBH USA
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from BBH USA
Last-ish Call :6
Grey Goose Hôtel
13/06/2025
Last-ish Call :15
Grey Goose Hôtel
13/06/2025
Last-ish Call :30
Grey Goose Hôtel
13/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1