Hawaiian Tropic Turns up the Heat with Its Boldest Campaign Yet

Hawaiian Tropic is heating things up this summer with their boldest campaign yet, created in partnership with BBH USA, starring internet icon Alix Earle in a glow guide like no other.

Launching May 15th, the campaign ‘Tana Sutra’ is a playful Kama Sutra-inspired series of tan-tric positions designed to help you get that even, sun-kissed glow – lathering up and switching up every 15–20 minutes. This marks Hawaiian Tropic’s first major campaign, reintroducing the brand with a fresh, culturally resonant voice ahead of the summer season.

Shot in Miami by LA-based director Aerin Moreno, the campaign celebrates sun-kissed confidence, girlhood and cheekiness while reinforcing the brand’s philosophy. In an industry dominated by SPF-first messaging, Hawaiian Tropic is embracing the joy and feel-good glow of the sun – with the right protection, of course.

Also included in the launch is a limited-run illustrated Tana Sutra guidebook with bonus poses, giving fans a collectible way to embrace their inner glow-getter all summer long.

The campaign rolls out in phases, leading into the full :60 hero film launch on May 15 across social, and culminating in paid media going live from May 16 across social, OLV, streaming, and OOH plus ongoing social media influencer support all summer long.

For a category that’s often serious about sun protection, BBH USA and Hawaiian Tropic are reminding us that summer is supposed to be fun, flirtatious, and just a little bit sultry.

Veronique Mura, SVP and GM Edgewell Personal Care said, "This is a breakthrough moment for Hawaiian Tropic. ‘Tana Sutra’ is the largest creative campaign in the history of the brand,” said Veronique Mura, SVP/GM at Edgewell Personal Care. “It celebrates the goodness of the sun and Hawaiian Tropic’s vibrant heritage as the brand which has been inspiring people to unleash their more fun, sexier selves since 1969. This campaign represents a perfect blend of cheekiness, confidence, and glowing skin – and we are thrilled to have partnered with Alix Earle to bring it to life.”

​Erica Roberts chief creative officer, BBH USA said, “Ask any sun-lover, including Alix Earle, and they’ll tell you—the secret to an even glow is switching positions every 15 to 20 minutes. That ritual inspired Tana Sutra—our playful and flirty glow-getting guide that nods to the brand’s iconic history while speaking directly to the bold, radiant energy of now.”

